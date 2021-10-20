“Miss France available sexually”, the scandal around the beauty contest intensifies … the new shocking statements!

“This company exploits women, who repeat and perform every year a sexist, discriminating and lucrative show generating millions of euros in revenue: the whole in complete violation of labor law “, assures Dare feminism in a press release.

The association has been talked about a lot since it brought an industrial action against Endemol, the company that produces Miss France.

Much more then, than to protest against the competition which it considers as “retrograde” and “sexist”, Dare feminism goes on the offensive and at the same time makes it possible to relaunch the debate on the subject.





Moreover, the organization recalls in a tweet, the many bans to which candidates are subject: “We are taking the matter to court so that the principles of law apply to the @MissFrance program which even today asks its ‘magazine leaders’ to be single, not to drink or smoke in public and not to be ironic (yes, that’s a real rule). “

On the set of C to you, this time, one of the activists explained this Tuesday: “There is this idea of ​​marital status which, for us, reflects this desire to have Miss sexually available since one must be celibate without children, not widow, not married. “

See also: Vianney became a father for the first time and all the information can be found HERE!

Writing