Montebourg considers the limitations of the EU “incompatible” with its “Made in France XXL”

The ex-PS candidate for the Elysee Arnaud Montebourg said Wednesday in Belfort that the limitations imposed by the European Union (EU) were “incompatible” with the measures he wishes to put in place to “rebuild” French industry and make “Made in France in size XXL”.

“The aids and limitations imposed by the European Union are incompatible with the Made in France XXL program”, declared the former Minister of the Economy on the occasion of the Reconstruire forum, an event which promotes a sovereign industrial reconquest and responsible. This conference was organized by the Reconstruire collective, shaped by trade unionists from General Electric, Technip, Nokia, experts and business leaders.

“We will have to quietly set aside, with a smile, the few European rules which prevent us from rebuilding ourselves”, he continued, assuring however that he did not want a Frexit and exit from the EU.

The candidate wants to propose “by referendum”, an amendment of “article 88 of the constitution”, on relations between France and the EU, and open “the possibility for the Parliament to correct, to modify a a number of decisions from the European institutions “to organize” this comeback “.





In front of an audience made up of elected officials, employees of General Electric, the subject of numerous social plans in recent years, and of Alstom, the two industrial giants located in Belfort, Arnaud Montebourg stressed that France was according to him the “red lantern “European powers at the level of industry.

He called for “rebuilding a new Alstom in carbon-free energies”, to buy the Arabelle turbines for nuclear power stations from GE, but also the hydro-electric turbines or “the off-shore wind turbines which are in Nantes. The networks must be bought out. so that we are independent and autonomous “.

As for EDF, which is currently conducting discussions with a view to a possible takeover of GE’s nuclear activities, “it’s better than nothing”, he judges, even if “I don’t think EDF can be there. operator: he is the operator, not the manufacturer. It is as if you were saying that Air France was going to buy Airbus “.

“We need an independent player”, he declared, which would make it possible “to sell to EDF, his partner”, but also “to all its competitors, if we want to make Belfort work on the Arabelle turbine and find the big hours of it, here. “