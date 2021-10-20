More than 99.9% of studies on the subject indicate that climate change is caused by humans

According to a new survey involving more than 88,000 climate-related studies, published between 2012 and 2020, more than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by the activities of the world. ‘Man. This result confirms the conclusions of a similar study carried out in 2013, which assessed the consensus at 97%.

The extent of the scientific consensus on man-made climate change is of great interest to society. Indeed, some people continue to believe that the increase in temperatures, the melting ice, the multiplication of hurricanes, fires and floods, are only the result of a “natural” evolution of the climate on which we do not. would have no influence. However, if there is any doubt as to our responsibility in this situation, the arguments in favor of reducing greenhouse gas emissions will necessarily carry less weight.

” It is essential to recognize the main role of greenhouse gas emissions in order to be able to rapidly mobilize new solutions, because we are already witnessing in real time the devastating impacts of climate-related disasters on businesses, people and the economy. Said Benjamin Houlton, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University and co-author of the study.

A climate skepticism clearly dependent on political orientation

Many efforts have been made over the years to quantify the extent of the scientific consensus on anthropogenic climate change. The previous survey covered studies published between 1991 and 2012; the resulting 97% consensus, widely covered by the media in 2013, had already had a noticeable impact on global awareness. This survey examines the literature published from 2012 to November 2020, i.e. 88,125 articles on climate in total.

The researchers began by examining a random sample of 3,000 articles from this database. They found that only four of them were skeptical of man-made climate change, a result that surprised the team. ” We knew that [les articles sceptiques sur le climat] were extremely low in occurrence, but we thought there must still be more in the 88,000 “Said Mark Lynas, member of theAlliance for Science and first author of the study. With a consensus now greater than 99%, it is now undeniable that human activities are changing the climate.

Yet opinion polls show that the real cause of climate change is still open to debate, especially in the United States. In 2016, a survey by Pew Research Center revealed that many people are skeptical of the views of climatologists: only 27% of American adults believed that “almost all” climatologists agreed that climate change is due to human activity.

It appears that unlike other scientific fields (medicine, agrifood), these opinions vary greatly according to political orientation. A Gallup poll released in April 2021 found that since 2001, the gap has widened between Democrats and Republicans over whether or not global warming is caused by humans.





Among the elected American politicians, the division is just as clear: according to the Center for American Progress, there were 139 elected to the 117th Congress (meeting in March 2021), including 109 representatives and 30 senators, ” who refuse to recognize scientific evidence of human-caused climate change “. These same 139 elected climate deniers have received more than $ 61 million in contributions from the coal, oil and gas industries.

A question now “completely settled”

Previous attempts to quantify the consensus on climate change have used many different methodologies. To carry out this new study, the team used the same methodology as that used in the 2013 survey, with some important improvements. They started by carrying out an initial search with the keywords: ” climate change “,” global climate change ” and ” global warming “. The first expression had not been used in 2013; it was added here because otherwise the majority of skeptical articles would not have been returned by the query, the researchers say.

To identify as many climatosceptic articles as possible in the dataset, they also created an algorithm capable of spotting the typical keywords of such articles, such as “solar”, “cosmic rays” and “cycles. natural ”. The algorithm was this time applied to the 88,125 articles (including the sample of 3,000 articles), then the program ordered them so that the most skeptical appeared at the top of the ranking.

Of the 1,000 studies that keyword matching software identified as the most likely to be climate skeptic about the dataset, the researchers selected, after manual review, 28 articles that were either implicitly or explicitly skeptical, all of which were published. in minor journals; only one of these articles had already appeared in the sample of 3000 items. With 31 articles with climatosceptic conclusions out of 88,125, “ we can say that the consensus on anthropogenic climate change (ACC) is at most 99.966% “, Summarize the researchers.

While the 97% result of the 2013 study was still in doubt, these results now dispel any uncertainty, said Lynas. ” This should be the last word “, he added. ” This issue has been completely settled, and the reality of ACC is no more controversial among scientists than is plate tectonics or evolution. », Conclude the researchers.

Sources: Cornell University and Environmental Research Letters, M. Lynas et al.