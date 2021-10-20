Morocco suspends flights to and from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

The results of the pandemic linked to Covid-19 have officially approached five million deaths worldwide since the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019. According to a report established by Agence France-Presse (AFP ) from official sources, Wednesday, October 20, it amounts to 4.9 million deaths, the United States being the most bereaved country, with more than 728,000 deaths, followed by Brazil (more than 603,000 dead).

Due to the evolution of the health situation in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, the Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend flights to and from these countries. For its part, Russia has ordered a week of paid vacation in an attempt to stem a deadly epidemic wave. The United States have announced that they are “Ready” to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 as of next month.

Morocco suspends flights with Germany, Netherlands and UK

“Suspension by the Moroccan authorities, from October 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. and until further notice, of flights to and from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom”, announced in a tweet the National Airports Office (ONDA). According to the national company Royal Air Maroc, this decision was taken “Due to the evolution of the pandemic” in the three European countries. On October 5, Rabat had already suspended – for the same reason – its air links with Russia.

The UK faces a growing number of cases, now exceeding 40,000 every day, and has a much higher incidence rate than the rest of Europe. The number of contaminations is also on the rise in the Netherlands and Germany. In addition, a health pass will come into force in Morocco from Thursday.

Vladimir Putin decrees a week off

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a week of paid vacation from October 30 to November 7 in an attempt to stem the deadly epidemic wave of Covid-19 affecting the country. This week coincides with the school holidays: only the 1er, November 2 and 3 were open, due to weekend days and public holidays.





He also implored the Russians, very recalcitrant, to be vaccinated. “Please be responsible”, did he declare. “There are only two ways to get out of this period [d’épidémie] : either by falling ill, or by being vaccinated. “ He called “Dangerous” the low vaccination rate in Russia. Mr. Poutine also called for speeding up screening and strengthening the isolation measures for contact cases.

US “ready” to vaccinate 5-11 year olds next month

The White House unveiled, Wednesday, its plan to begin in November the vaccination against Covid-19 of 28 million American children aged 5 to 11 years with the product of Pfizer, once the authorization given by the agency federal health.

“Our planning efforts mean we will be ready to start injections within days of a final recommendation.” of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the White House wrote in a statement. A CDC expert committee is due to meet on the issue on November 2-3. The agency’s recommendation should follow very quickly.

The vaccines will be available in pediatrician offices, pediatric hospitals as well as schools, Washington said.

