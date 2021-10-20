Morocco suspends flights with Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom due to the rise in contamination

The Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend flights to and from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom due to the evolution of the health situation in these three countries, AFP indicates from official sources.

“Suspension by the Moroccan authorities, from 10/20/2021 at 11:59 p.m. and until further notice, of flights from and to: – Germany – Netherlands – United Kingdom”, announced in a tweet the National Airports Office (ONDA). According to the national company Royal Air Maroc (RAM), this decision has been taken “due to the evolution of the pandemic “ in the three European countries.





In these three countries, the number of contaminations is on the rise

On October 5, Rabat had already suspended – for the same reason – air links with Russia, which records daily coronavirus contamination records. Faced with a rise in Covid-19 infections, the British government said on Tuesday “watch very closely” a new subvariant (“AY4.2”) of the highly contagious Delta spreading in the UK.

The UK is facing a growing number of positive cases, now exceeding 40,000 every day, a much higher incidence rate than in the rest of Europe. The number of contaminations is also on the rise in the Netherlands and Germany.

Morocco, where the contaminations and deaths curve is decreasing, aims to immunize 80% of the population (or 30 million people). At the beginning of October, he launched his campaign for a third dose of vaccine. A health pass will come into effect there from Thursday.