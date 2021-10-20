Mount Aso, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, erupts

Ashes were thrown at 3 500 m altitude, causing hikers to move away in haste from this tourist site in sud-west of the Japanese archipelago.

Huge clouds formed on Wednesday October 20 at the top of Mount Aso. This volcano, one of the most active in Japan, erupted on Wednesday October 20, throwing ash at an altitude of 3,500 m and hastily removing hikers from this tourist site in southwestern France. Japanese archipelago. Authorities have warned locals and tourists not to approach the volcano as hot gases and ash are escaping from it. And stones roll down its green slopes.

Eruption of Mount Aso volcano in Kumamoto this morning at 11:43 a.m.

The smoke rose to 3500m and the pyroclastic flows reached more than a kilometer.

The JMA has issued a level 3 alert (max level).

The video is not in real time but in x10.pic.twitter.com/iv176yFNQY

For now, no injuries have been immediately reported after the eruption in the late morning of this volcano culminating at 1,592 m. For those who are nearby, “you have to watch out for large rocks and flows of pyroclastic materials”, said Tomoaki Ozaki, an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency, at a televised press conference. “Caution is called for, even in remote areas, as the wind can carry not only ashes but also stones”, he added Tomoaki Ozaki.