“My decision, I will take it at the end of the year”, says Christophe Urios

By Interview by Yoan Leshauriès – y.leshauries@sudouest.fr

Posted on 10/19/2021 at 5:05 p.m.

Updated on 10/19/2021 at 8:07 p.m.

At the end of the contract with Union Bordeaux-Bègles in June 2023, manager Christophe Urios leaves himself time to reflect on a possible extension.

Why this silence on your part for 15 days?

Because I needed it. It also valued the work of the staff. But I need a cut like this.

Before this cut, you talked about your future. Do you know a little more today?

Not at all. My future is simple and complicated. We spoke with Laurent (Marti, the president of the UBB), it went really well. Today, I don’t want to make a decision. With me, there is no quest to wait and see what will happen. I don’t work like that. Today, I do not have the head to commit myself. It’s not that I don’t want to do it or that I’m looking elsewhere. My agents are not working. Everything in its time. It’s still a bit early.

Your thinking time can have repercussions on the rest, whether vis-à-vis current players or recruiting …

It can have some, moreover, it has already had some for some.

In the third row (the UBB wanted to recruit Mathieu Babillot)?

For example. But it’s like that. My decision, I will take it at the end of the year. That’s a lot already, eh. It’s not easy to get involved. I do not ask myself the question today, even if it concerns me, necessarily. We talked about the third line in particular, that pisses me off. But it’s like that. I need to know a lot of things. Can I continue to improve the club? Am I able to progress myself? If I feel that I will not progress and that I cannot move forward, it will be that simple, like I did in Castres. I had done the tour. There was nothing in particular but I didn’t think I was the right person to move the club forward, I didn’t think I could progress in the club. So you go. I operate like this. I need to see how things will evolve, to sit down properly with Laurent (Marti) around a table, discuss, exchange, even if we have already done so.

You have never done several cycles in the same club, just 3 or 4 years …





That’s a lot 4 years! You do not realize. We have jobs where you are always with the guys. I only did it once several cycles, it was in Oyonnax. We had an incredible job, a strong dynamic, I felt that I had to stay because I was able to help the club progress. In Castres, I felt that we had achieved what I wanted. Today, frankly, I do not ask myself the question.

“We talk about it regularly with Laurent (Marti), it’s not a taboo subject, I have no problem with that. But today is not the time ”

Can a title influence your decision?

No, I don’t think the raw results make me change my mind. It’s more on a general level. It is not because you are champion one year that you finished the job in the club for example. In Oyo we were champions, it was only Pro D2, but I continued because I felt I had to continue. There, it will be time to ask the question at the end of the year. We talk about it regularly with Laurent (Marti), it’s not a taboo subject, I have no problem with that. But today is not the time.

In your first year, you could have been champion with the UBB without the Covid, the club seemed to have the means. Could that influence the idea of ​​extending?

I’m not saying it doesn’t influence, obviously. In Castres, we were champions, I made my final decision after the title. If we had lost in the final, maybe I would have acted differently, I don’t know. But I need to be really involved, at the heart of it, otherwise I’m bored. And I have the impression that I was a little bored in Castres. And that doesn’t suit me because I’m neutral afterwards. And this is not good. Neither for me nor for the club. But at UBB, we attack the 3e season and I feel like I arrived yesterday. This is not the feeling I had in Castres. It all gets mixed up… And when it’s like that, I don’t make a decision. With Castres, we must have seen each other 15 times during 2 years, I waited for the end not for the pleasure of waiting, it was just that I was not ready.

At UBB, you feel that we are counting a lot on you anyway …

Yes, before I even got there (laughs).

Are you waiting to find out if the club can be able to play the first places every year?

We have already been doing it for 3 years. Laurent (Marti) is very clear, he is ambitious, he wants to have a workforce up to the salary cap… All that is clear to me. It’s more my reason for being mine.

Is the idea of ​​quitting rugby a hypothesis?

No, not immediately. In 2030.