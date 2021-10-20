My Million online draw

This Tuesday, October 19, 2021 will be an opportunity for Euromillions players to try their luck around a brand new jackpot of 17 million euros. This jackpot follows the record of 220 million euros won in France last Friday, the identity of the winner has still not been revealed. If you wish to participate in today’s draw, please note that you will have until 8.15 p.m. to play and from 9.15 p.m., find the result of this new draw.

Update of 10/19/2021 at 8:50 p.m.: the My Million draw makes a millionaire in the PACA region

The Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region has one more millionaire this Tuesday evening. With a jackpot of 1 million euros won on October 19, 2021? this 84th millionaire of the year can rejoice! In a few minutes, it will be the turn of the winning combination of the Euromillions to be put online with a jackpot of 17 million euros.

With over 65 million grids played across Europe, the Euromillions draw on October 15 has been one of the most watched for many years. When the result was announced, 4.7 million players saw their grid win for winnings ranging from just a few euros to a record jackpot capped at 220 million euros won in France. In addition to this new historic winner, 7 players (including 1 French) seized € 4,608,445 at rank 2.

Today, with a brand new jackpot of 17 million euros, how about leaving richer than richer by playing at least one grid?

Result of the My Million raffle: the winning code for this Tuesday evening available at 8:50 p.m.

The My Million winning code for this Tuesday evening will be posted from 8:50 p.m. The winning combination of numbers and letters will be unique. You will have the possibility to follow the code and the location of this new French millionaire completely free and live.

From 8:50 p.m. when the show is broadcast on TF1, be notified of the result of the My Million draw.

Result of the Euromillions FDJ draw this Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 9:15 p.m.

After the draw for the My Million raffle, it will be the turn of the Euromillion to make people talk about it and its new winning combination. Today 5 numbers + 2 unique stars will be put online following registration through a bailiff.

Recorded around 8:50 p.m., the draw will then be broadcast at 9:15 p.m. before an announcement of the winnings report in the evening from 10:00 p.m.

