NBA – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks send an entry message, the Los Angeles Lakers already beaten

The player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, true to himself

Each year, the reigning champion opens the season. As tradition dictates. And it’s not an easy time. Players receive their champion rings. The banner is hoisted to the ceiling of the room. For a few moments, they relive their coronation and all the emotions that go with it. But barely the euphoria passed, they must get back in the bath and focus on a new challenge. The whole thing in front of an adversary – often a direct competitor – hungry and revolted after having attended the spectacle.

“It’s hard to switch from one to the other“, even admits Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Greek and his Bucks responded perfectly to the challenge on Tuesday night during the” opening night “of the NBA season: a few minutes after having once again celebrated their trophy, they torpedoed the Nets to start with a very good home victory, 127 to 104.

Holiday released on injury

Mike Budenholzer’s players even made the difference from the start by passing a 21-4 during the first quarter time to end up with a 19-point lead (31-12, then 37-25 at the end of the 1st QT). The replacement of the rings does not weaken them, it has re-motivated them. And in particular Antetokounmpo. The MVP of the last finals flew over the meeting. 32 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks to launch his campaign. While taking the upper hand on Kevin Durant, himself author of 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets returned to the game thanks to Patty Mills, excellent for her Brooklyn debut: 21 points to 7 of 7 behind the three-point line. Only 7 points behind at the break (66-59). But they took a new shine on the return from the locker room despite the exit of Jrue Holiday, the leader of Milwaukee. Hit in the right heel, he took no risk. Antetokounmpo continued his business of demolishing the opposing team, well supported by Khris Middleton (20 points). As usual. It starts again very strongly for the Bucks, who recall with this first success that they remain the favorites to ensure their own succession.

The game: Warriors already bring down Lakers

Stacking names isn’t everything. The Lakers know well that their XXL recruitment cannot be enough to propel them to the title. Because their first match, and their first defeat against the Warriors, however diminished (114-121), proves once again that Frank Vogel is going to have a hell of a job to put all these little people on the same wavelength.

There were some very good times for Los Angeles on Tuesday night in their show, like this 10-0 in the first quarter. With one constant common to almost all highlights: a LeBron James at the helm. The King was punchy for most of the game. He finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Anthony Davis also ensured (33 points, 11 rebounds). The problem ? None of their teammates were able to level up.

Westbrook, failed debuts





Russell Westbrook is arguably the one who suffered the most. As expected, the former MVP will need some time to find his place. Often out of time in the offensive dynamic and very clumsy (8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists at 4/13), he did not know how to influence the meeting. But he is not the only one. The Angelenos also lacked three-point address. A gap announced and highlighted since the construction of the workforce.

We must also give credit to the winners. The Warriors can be optimistic: they won with a Stephen Curry not very successful (5/21) – but very complete and in triple-double: 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – without Klay Thompson but also without James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. On the other hand, they were able to count on a Jordan Poole still very visible, author of several important prize-winning baskets and of 20 points. He was very valuable in the well-negotiated second half by Steve Kerr’s men.

Led at the break (59-53), they were able to react by turning the ball to find open shots and therefore “scoring” well beyond Curry. The contribution of the bench made the difference. Nemanja Bjelica notably shone for her first NBA outing with the Golden State tunic (15 points, 11 rebounds). The two teams are therefore attacking this new season with two very different dynamics: on the one hand the Lakers in line with their really difficult preseason and on the other the Warriors who have reason to believe that they will continue to rise. in power.

The stat: 7 out of 9

Giannis Antetokounmpo brings new elements to his game every season. Mocked by opposing supporters for his throws and the time it takes to shoot them, the double MVP reduced his preparation time before each try. Its shooting mechanics are also a little more fluid. Above all, he thinks less and it pays off with a 7 out of 9 on the repair line on Tuesday night. Suffice to say that it can hurt a lot if he starts to put them in regularly.

The X Factor: The Bucks Bench

“We have a deep team“Says Antetokounmpo when explaining the first victory of his. It was seen. If the Nets are known to have an armada, their replacements have shown limits on this shock. 25 points from the bench, only … including 21 for Patty Mills! No other player from the bench scored a basket! For their part, the second knives of the Bucks scored 45 points. 20 for Pat Connaughton and 15 for Jordan Nwora, a man to watch on the side of Milwaukee this season.

Image: The Bucks unveil their champion banner

And their very beautiful rings!

The results of the night in the NBA

Bucks – Nets: 127-104

Lakers – Warriors: 114-121

