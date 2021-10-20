Netflix faces the discontent of its employees after a show deemed transphobic

LGBTQ activists have called for a rally in front of the headquarters of the platform, which they blame for supporting Dave Chappelle’s show, “The Closer”.

The management of Netflix was preparing Wednesday to face a walkout and a rally in front of its headquarters in Los Angeles, at the appeal of LGBTQ activists who criticize the streaming platform for its support for comedian Dave Chappelle and his comments deemed transphobic by some.

In his show “The Closer“Released by Netflix, the stand-up star responds to critics who have accused him in the past of making fun of transgender people, saying that”gender is a fact“And that its detractors are”too sensitive“.

“We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to take the off-duty and recognize that we still have work to do both within Netflix and with our content.“, Wrote the streaming giant Wednesday in a statement to AFP. The platform “understands the deep wound that was caused“.

“A list of firm requestsWill be presented to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-executive director in charge of content, at the gathering. One of the organizers, Ashlee Marie Preston, said the venue had to be moved to accommodate a mobilization “overwhelming“.

The organizers did not specify the content of their requests but Ashlee Marie Preston mentioned “the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities“. Terra Field, a transgender employee at Netflix, called on the company to precede “The Closer“A warning on its content and to promote more”queer and transgender comedians and talent“. “A workplace cannot be a good place if you have to betray your communityShe wrote in a blog post.





Dave Chappelle’s show has been condemned by certain LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer) groups like GLAAD, lamenting, with supporting studies, the negative impact that the dissemination of stereotypes about minorities can have.

“I failed“

In a memo addressed to employees, Ted Sarandos had estimated that what was broadcast “on-screen did not translate directly into real-world adverse consequencesAnd that the principle of freedom of expression took precedence. But he ended up admitting on Tuesday night that he was wrong in interviews with several Hollywood trade publications: “I failed“. “First of all, I should have recognized that some of our employees were suffering, and that they felt really hurt by a business decision that we had taken.Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter.

The boss of Netflix, however, reaffirmed that in his opinion, Dave Chappelle’s show should not be removed from the platform. Three employees, including Terra Field, were laid off for barging into a virtual executive meeting, before being reinstated. Another employee was fired for disclosing confidential information about the cost of “The Closer“.

The call for walkout and rally has received support from small screen celebrities like Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place“) And Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”), Who recorded an encouraging video. Hannah Gadsby, whose show “Nanette“Broadcast by Netflix recounted her experience of homophobia as a lesbian woman, castigated for her part the”cult of an amoral algorithm»By the platform.

An African-American comic, Dave Chappelle has been accused in the past of making fun of transgender people but remains extremely popular in the United States. In this controversy, the comedian highlights his experience as a black man. He believes that white gay men “are in a minority until they need to be white again“. And he says LGBTQ communities have made more progress in a few years than blacks in decades.

