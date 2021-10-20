“Never show that to anyone”: why the docu on Orelsan will not only interest its fans

Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images Clément Cotentin and his brother, rapper Orelsan in Cannes, October 10, 2021.

MUSIC – “Never show that to anyone”, made Aurélien Cotentin promise to his brother Clément, an amateur cameraman. Twenty years of images later, the documentary “Never show that to anyone”, cut into six parts of about forty minutes each, tells how Aurélien Cotentin broke into rap under the pseudonym Orelsan. The film is not, however, reserved for fans who know the punchlines of the rapper. This documentary on Orelsan also accurately depicts a certain French youth entangled in boredom, and the world of music, this ruthless universe.

The history of “provincial” youth A smoky, messy apartment, several idle guys sitting on a couch, some with consoles in their hands, computers but no internet. “Never show that to anyone” is first and foremost the story of the boredom and loneliness of young adults in Caen in the early 2000s. The protagonists of the film do not hesitate to show their occupations of the time. In the car with Gringe, one of his best friends, Orelsan has fun at “shoot”Objects in the street. They also try their hand at “street golf”, A wild sport where everything is good to knock out with a club and a golf ball like shop windows or cars … The rapper will describe this weariness in 2017 with the song “In my city we hang out”: “Criminal, the way I was killing time / After ten o’clock, you meet more people / As if we were still under the bombings / You will hear the cops and the noise of the wind. ”

Orelsan also tells in the documentary the distress of his parents. “Stop hanging around,” they repeated, calling him “slack”. But he “has no idea what to do with his life” and breaking into music is not an option. No one is known in Caen. Get noticed? Outside the capital, the mission is almost impossible, social networks do not yet exist. When two other friends, Skread and Ablaye, start to find their place in the world of music, Orelsan goes the extra mile and gradually manages to stand out. His ascent passes in particular by the creation of his MySpace on which he will communicate with fans from all over France: enough to break the borders of Caen and get him out of his torpor. The history of the place of women in music “Where are the women?” Sang Patrick Juvet. A legitimate question in this documentary where few of them stand out. This is the second lesson of the film. The Wagram record company: two men, Alex Nebout and Stéphane Espinosa. The director general of programs for Skyrock radio, the only one to broadcast rap on its airwaves: a man, Laurent Bouneau. In Orelsan’s group of friends, still only guys. Musicians, star rappers, technical teams … you get it.

Journalist Léa Salamé on France Inter also pointed out this absence Monday, October 18 during the interview of the two brothers, Orelsan and Clément Cotentin. They ensure that they are present. They cite the short appearances of Olivia Ruiz, the singer who supported the artist, and Diam’s, a rap figure from the 2000s who appears in the archives. They are the only ones to belong to the world of music.

The other female figures put forward are those of the Cotentin family. In particular his grandmother Janine, Orelsan’s grandmother, who participates in music videos and even sings a duet with her grandson in “J’essaye, j’essaye”. The place of women in rap, however, tends to change. The series dedicated to rap “Validated”, back on Canal + since October 11, placed Laetitia Kerfa at the head of the bill. A strong choice in this environment where men are still clearly in the majority, but where rappers like Shay and Chilla have managed to win. The story of a collective A documentary on Orelsan, yes. But Orelsan is not only Aurélien Cotentin. Behind him, his friends played a fundamental role. They helped him believe in his sometimes fanciful rap concept based on self-mockery but also sensitive. Gringe, Skread and Ablaye are inseparable from the artist.