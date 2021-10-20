New hope against cancer? : an octogenarian self-treats for two and a half years with CBD, her tumor shrinks by 76%

An octogenarian who had refused conventional cancer treatments, self-treated with CBD oil.

“I was not very interested in traditional cancer treatments because I was worried about the risks of the surgery, and I saw my late husband suffering from the side effects of radiation therapy. A relative suggested that I give it a try. cannabidiol (CBD) oil ‘to treat my cancer, and have been taking it regularly since “, says a patient at Watford hospital in England.

The latter, a former smoker aged over 80, was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2018. But refusing conventional treatments, she decided to self-treat exclusively with cannabidiol oil ( CBD), at a rate of 0.5 ml two to three times a day, under the supervision of his doctors. And according to the results of these radiological examinations for two and a half years, his choice has paid off. According to three specialists at Watford Hospital, his tumor was reduced by 76% between the date of his diagnosis and February 2021.





From 41 mm to 10 mm

“The initial lesion of 41 mm in June 2018 was reduced to 10 mm in February 2021”, write the caregivers in their case report published on the British medical journal’s dedicated clinical case reports website, the BMJ Case reports and spotted by Trustmyscience. “This reflects an overall reduction of 76% in maximum axial diameter, with an average of 2.4% per month over the entire monitoring period “, they specify without being able to affirm that the catch.

If this single case cannot make it possible to generalize on the therapeutic utility of CBD, the avenue deserves to be explored, think the doctors.

For life

“I am very happy with the decrease in my cancer, which I think was caused by ‘CBD oil'”, in any case rejoices the patient who says “very well” tolerate the product and have “intend to take it indefinitely.”