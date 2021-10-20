New VW Taigo Coupe SUV: our first impressions aboard the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008 rival

As if the multitude of SUVs were not enough, some manufacturers decline the genre at will within their own range. Volkswagen is one of them, which, since the presentation of its new Taigo, now has 6 in its catalog. By its very inclined stern, the newborn is claimed to this new fashion of “cut” SUVs. Nothing new at first glance, except that with 4.26 m long, the German has no real rival on the market. The Renault Arkana takes him 30 cm in effect and boxes in the category above.

In the viewfinder of the Taigo are rather the customers of the Renault Captur (4.23 m) and Peugeot 2008 (4.30 m) who, at VW, do not find the shoe to their feet with a less opulent T-Cross (4, 10 m) and a T-Roc (4.23 m) far too expensive (27,260 € minimum) without being as rewarding as the French. On the same MQB architecture, the Taigo tries a new proposition.

Disappointing finish

Behind a rather original silhouette which will find its followers, the Taigo, on the other hand, hides a much more suitable interior. We find in fact, feature for feature, the dashboard of the recent restyled Polo. A good point in terms of ergonomics since the driving position remains good and the controls well placed and functional. The 9.2-inch Discover Pro multimedia (option) remains quite intuitive and the Digital Cockpit pro (10.25 inches), optional, is readable.

On the other hand, the quality of the materials disappoints. If the top of the foamed plastic dashboard is an illusion, all of the surfaces are otherwise hard. And what is hardly conceivable on a T-Cross should not be on a Taigo which has to face the Captur and 2008 which are both more original in their presentation and much more careful in terms of choice of materials. Do not expect to compensate by the colors since the German only offers a green on the dashboard in Style finish.





Space in the back

At the rear, the surprise is quite good. Because despite its lowered roof line, the Taigo receives with dignity. Access on board is easy and the space left for the legs is very correct. Your servant was able to wedge his 1.87 m there without having touched his own driving position. The small openings give a logical impression of confinement but nothing that is not embarrassing. The trunk is not to be outdone with an announced capacity of 438 dm3 once the double floor is put down. On the other hand, the sliding seat, which remains the prerogative of the T-Cross, is missing.

In summary

Original in form, rather livable and relatively affordable (it starts from € 23,380), the new Taigo ticks the essential boxes. But its insufficiently neat finish, the absence of a hybrid engine – only the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI of which are available -, of diesel as well as any modularity will not make it easy.

