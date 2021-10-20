New World, patch 1.0.3: a game-breaking bug (finally!) Fixed, server transfer enabled … The update analyzed

The character’s server transfer finally becomes reality in New World. Amazon Game Studios MMO patch 1.0.3 brings improvements, changes and fixes to the game that we detail below.

New World has a success as unexpected as it is eventful since its release on September 28. Endless queues, server problems and the arrival of bots, the first MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios continues to be talked about for good and bad.

Transfer of servers, end of the invincibility bug or rebalance of loot from chests, patch 1.0.3 introduces many fixes and improvements aimed at improving the MMO gaming experience. We detail below the main changes brought by this patch 1.0.3 of New World :

The main addition of this New World patch 1.0.3 is the character server transfer. This sea serpent evoked by the developers to at least partially solve the game’s server problems is now a reality. It should help to unclog the servers full by offering players the option of moving their characters to less populated servers. This process is multi-step and free at first, will claim paid tokens afterwards.

The second major change is a last minute addition. A bug reported a few days ago allowed players to benefit from invincibility in PvE but also in PvP. This bug is unusually simple since it was enough to switch to windowed mode and move the window around the screen to make your character enter a suspended animation state. Although having little interest in PvE, the bug brings a definite advantage when it is necessary to capture a point during wars. But it looks like Amazon Game Studios was able to quickly remedy the situation.





GENERAL Final implementations of the server staging framework.

Improved world selection UI.

Added a clearer message when a player is kicked out of the game due to inactivity or EAC violation.

Added a clearer message when stacking discounts, such as Territory Reputation and faction discounts on Property Taxes.

Changes were implemented in the back end to help our team resolve customer performance issues during wars.

Adjusted the respawn time of Ambrose the Bosco and a few other elite enemies across the map.

In the Depths, players must now be in the arena to deal damage to Thorpe.

An error message now appears when trying to purchase their own items from the counter.

Canceled a loot / chest change in Update 1.0.2 that caused too many Processing Ingredients to get into chests.

Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games presentation screen.

Limit armor to 1 ability advantage per piece.

General performance improvement for visual artifacts and graphics settings.

A warning message is now displayed when a dye is removed from an item during a sale.

The “Time to Declare War” message now pauses visually to clarify that an invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. The territories remain in a state of conflict after the invasions, and war can be declared. BUGFIX GENERAL BUGS Fixed bugs with Azoth IV and V staffs; go close those high level portals!

Fixed the bug with the event abandonment notification.

Fixed a housing UI bug. The UI now correctly shows that property taxes are subject to the full price of the home, not the discounted price of the first home purchase.

Fixed bugs regarding the first spawns in game. The spawn point of the watchtower is replaced by that of the colony once it has been discovered. Players no longer respawn at the Watchtower after changing their spawn point for a colony.

Fixed several localization issues.

Fixed a bug where completing urban projects would not use all requested items.

Fixed connection errors that prevented players from accessing their character.

Fixed a bug that prevented Arena Keys from being obtained.

Fixed a bug that prevented Rune Bear armor from being dyed during wars.

Fixed a pet placement issue. Pets placed in an empty house now stay in their house after the player has logged out instead of returning to their inventory.

Asia-Pacific (Southeast) servers now display the correct in-game time.

Fixed issue with company invitations persisting after accepting or declining them.

Fixed an issue with Rajah respawning (only one fat cat at a time!). Update: Our team was able to add some urgent fixes to this week’s update. The following issues have been fixed. Fixed a bug that allowed invincibility to be activated by clicking and dragging the game window in windowed mode.

Fixed a bug that prevented taxes from going to the Company treasury.

Fixed a bug that displayed suspensions and bans of “more than one year”.

Fixed a bug that prevented Companies from receiving Territory Taxes.

Additionally, we found that our fix for Trophy and Achievement issues not always updating properly needs more work, and we removed it from the list. We will continue to work on a fix for this issue and many more. SPECULATIVE CORRECTIONS The fixes listed below are attempts to alleviate issues. We want to see if the issues persist after applying these changes, so that we can continue working on them and adapt our future updates if necessary. We are working to correct an issue where invasions and wars were starting earlier than expected.

We are working to correct an issue where not all Settlement Posts were improving upon completion of Urban Projects.

Players should no longer be stuck entering or exiting an instance. If a player reconnects and their character is dead, the respawn screen will now show respawn options. Players who are blocked at this time should contact Customer Support to have their character unlocked.

