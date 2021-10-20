News tip New World: the server transfer is finally available! How to use it

It is finally available. Character Server Transfer is coming to New World to address the many server issues that have put developers in a bind. We explain how to use this new MMO functionality.

New World finally seems to see the end of the tunnel regarding its stability and playability on PC. Almost a month after its September 28 release, the first MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios had a chaotic launch, marked by endless queues and servers overwhelmed by the influx of too many players.

Since one month, developers redouble their ingenuity to offer a gaming experience that meets expectations. One of the solutions found is the transfer of the character’s server. Announced a few weeks ago and also the victim of its own controversies, this new feature aims to unclog servers. The deployment of New World patch 1.0.3 today marks the official implementation of the transfer and we explain how it works below :

Summary How to transfer your character to New World?

What will transfer with my character in New World?

What will not transfer with my character in New World?

Where can I move my character in New World?

Can I move a character multiple times in New World?

Log in to your character, involving waiting in the queue

In the in-game store, click on the new tab allowing you to use your character transfer token

Leave your company

Withdraw your active buy and sell orders at the counter

Your character must be in a shrine

What will transfer with my character in New World?

During your character transfer, most of your progress will be saved. Your level, mastery of weapons or titles will all be transferred to your new server. Your inventory contents, storage space, rooms and homes will all be kept, as well as the progression of your quests in the main story of New World.





What will not transfer with my character in New World?

On the other hand, some elements will not be part of the trip when you decide to transfer your character to New World. You should leave your company and lose member status in this company. You will also be forced to cancel your active buy and sell orders over the counter, knowing that they will not be held after the transfer. Your entire friend list will also need to be sacrificed prior to the transfer.

Where can I move my character in New World?

It is possible to move your character to any world in your region, with a few exceptions:

You cannot transfer your character to a full world

You cannot transfer your character to a world under maintenance

You cannot transfer your character to a world in which you already have a character

Can I move a character multiple times in New World?

Any new transfer to another world will require you to use an additional token. At the moment, only one free transfer token has been given to each player and the development teams are evaluating the need to distribute more. Which is certain, server transfer tokens will be purchasable in the in-game store for all New World players.

New World: all our guides and tips

New World Complete Solution Summary