Newcastle ask fans to stop wearing traditional Arab clothes

Last Sunday, Newcastle hosted Tottenham, for the Magpies’ first game since their passage under the Saudi flag. The opportunity for fans to celebrate their new owners despite the 2-3 defeat against Spurs. Many greeted them by donning traditional Arab clothing. The club also asked them via a press release to ” refrain from wearing traditional Arab clothing or Middle Eastern inspired headwear during matches if they do not usually wear such clothing. “

” A number of supporters recently attended a game in St. James’ Park wearing associated headgear and dresses, on the occasion of the club’s takeover by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. No one in the new group of owners was offended by the outfits of the supporters who chose to celebrate in this manner. This gesture was recognized as positive and welcoming in its intention. However, it is possible that this outfit is culturally inappropriate and may offend other people. All club visitors are, as always, encouraged to wear what is the norm in their own culture or religion, in order to continue to reflect the large and rich multicultural communities and groups that the club is proud to draw inspiration from.. “



