Newcastle call on supporters to stop ‘disguising’ themselves as Saudis

Three days after the first game since the Saudi takeover, Newcastle have asked their supporters not to wear traditional Saudi Arabian clothing if it is not their culture.

The club may have gone under the Saudi flag, but that’s no reason why England fans come to the stadium imitating the traditional dress style of the men of Saudi Arabia. This is the message conveyed by Newcastle United in a press release sent on Wednesday, a few days after the first game played since the takeover: “NUFC kindly asks supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arab clothes or headgear inspired by the Middle East during matches if they don’t usually wear such clothes “.

During the Premier League Matchday 9 game against Tottenham (Newcastle defeated 3-2), many supporters, including children, were seen in St. James Park with a ghutra (the Saudi scarf) on the head. Others also wore dresses, as if they were qamis, the long garment usually worn by Saudis. A way for them to celebrate the redemption, which brings Newcastle into the galaxy of the richest clubs in the world.





Dressing is not prohibited, but not recommended

“No one in the new group of owners was offended by the outfit of the supporters who chose to celebrate in this way. The gesture was seen as positive and warm in his intention,” Newcastle United said. “However, it is possible that this outfit is culturally inappropriate and could offend other people,” the Magpies statement added.

“All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear what is the norm for their own culture or religion, in order to continue to reflect the large and rich communities and multicultural groups that the club is proud to draw inspiration from,” concludes Newcastle United, who therefore do not ban the wearing of these clothes, but who would do without them.