Newcastle: vinc after the takeover, Bruce does not digest … – football

This Wednesday, Newcastle formalized the departure of its coach Steve Bruce following the acquisition of the club by a Saudi investment fund. The technician has it wrong …

Steve Bruce, collateral victim following the takeover of Newcastle.

The ax had been inescapable for ten days. It officially fell this Wednesday at the end of the morning. Newcastle confirm Steve Bruce quit coaching job by mutual consent , wrote the Magpies through a press release.

This decision follows the takeover of the club by the PIF consortium, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which took the Toons to another dimension, by giving them the status of richest club in the world.

S. Bruce – people wanted me to fail

The 19th place occupied by Newcastle after 8 days in the Premier League provided a perfect excuse for the new owners to part ways with Bruce, whose profile is not necessarily very glamorous while a bunch of stars are expected to land in Tyne and Wear over the next few years. month. That said, even if the results had been more positive, Bruce would certainly have met a similar fate. Convinced that the dice were pips ahead, the technician emptied his bag in the columns of the Telegraph.

When I arrived Newcastle (summer 2019, editor’s note), I thought I could cope with whatever was offered to me, but it was very, very hard. I was never really wanted, I felt people wanted me to fail, I read people who constantly said that I was going to fail, that I was useless, a big waste of money, a tactically stupid manager, unfit, and so on, and some of the best. And this, from the first day, lamented the Englishman, denouncing a campaign against his person. When we got good results it was ‘yes but the playstyle sucks’ or I was just ‘lucky’. It was ridiculous and persistent, even when the results were good.





Bruce leaves with a clear conscience

With limited resources compared to his competitors, Bruce managed to secure two maintains (a 13th place in 2019-2020 and a 12th the season passes) and he led his team to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the League Cup. Convinced that he had his importance in the buyout of the club, the 60-year-old lamented a lack of recognition in his guard.

Even in dark times, I was determined to continue and maintain this club in the Premier League. Rumors of a buyout were persistent, but they would not have bought the club had it been dismissed. Everyone knew it. The only mission that was given to me was to maintain the club. There was no money to strengthen the team. The Covid ruined the club, there was hardly anything to spend this summer, but I did not want to leave the ship, concluded the Briton, bitter and visibly not consoled by the gesture of the leaders who had kept him in post for Sunday’s symbolic match against Tottenham (2-3), the 1000th of his career as a coach. While Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte would have been approached in vain, it remains to be seen whether the leaders will manage to attract the hoped-for size on the bench to succeed him.

