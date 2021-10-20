NFT: what you need to know about this new global digital market, a real phenomenon for collectors

Omnipresent in tech news since the start of the year, NFTs correspond to a title deed of a digital object (an image or a video), considered unique. The blockchain, used to transfer this title from one computer to another, allows this uniqueness to be certified. Already used by many Internet users to start digital collections for art or video games, NFTs represent a rapidly growing global market, which should reach 10 billion dollars by the end of the year.

Become a real phenomenon in a few months, the NFT (acronym of ‘Non Fongible Tokens’, or ‘Non Fungible Tokens’), are often nicknamed the gold of the internet. By their nature, these digital objects are indeed synonymous with rarity, since they generally correspond to a work of art, in image, video or audio, but also to various digital collectable objects. The price of some NFTs can reach tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of euros. These exponential prices sometimes make NFTs appear as a new form of investment in the cryptocurrency industry.

1. How NFTs Work

NFTs are a special form of digital token. When used in cryptocurrency, tokens are considered ‘fungible’, i.e. interchangeable: one bitcoin has the same value as another. NFTs come the opposite of that: they are attached to digital objects that are considered unique. Thus, they cannot be traded against each other while maintaining the same value and the same level of rarity. As in the ‘physical’ world, this uniqueness constitutes the value of objects in NFT.

NFTs use the Ethereum blockchain and cryptocurrency to attest to their uniqueness, and their belonging to their owner.

2. What media is NFT used for?

Confering the originality of an object and its belonging to its owner, the NFT format was quickly used in many fields. Works of art, first and foremost. Many young artists have created virtual art galleries, in order to exhibit and sell their digital works. A fashion largely launched by the game CryptoPunks, a set of 10,000 digitally generated characters, with a design inspired by the London punk scene.

The very recent phenomenon of NFTs was accentuated by the sale, last March, of a painting by digital artist Beeple in the prestigious London auction house Christie’s for … $ 69 million! A record which makes it one of the most expensive works in the world.

Very quickly, however, the NFT format was used to sell unique media of various kinds: autographs, photographs, trading cards, even… Twitter messages!

3. How did NFTs become a phenomenon?

Very recent, the NFT format was created in 2017 only by Dieter Shirley, co-founder of the first ‘game’ using this format, CryptoKitties (a unique collection of digital drawings to trade… kittens!). The NFT format is becoming a real phenomenon in 2020, and especially this year. “The success of the game quickly leads the artistic community to use this format to market digital works, until then duplicated at will on the internet, without the artist deriving any income from them” analysis Philippe Herlin, economist and author of ‘Bitcoin, understand and invest’ (Ed. Eyrolles, € 19). For their part, video game designers create NFTs by associating them with in-app purchases (for example, a weapon or a costume), allowing the player to resell these, unlike mainstream games.

The phenomenon of NFTs in the midst of cryptocurrency enthusiasts is rapidly gaining the general public. Publisher UbiSoft has launched Rabbids Tolens, unique designs of Rabbids. In China, the chain of fast food restaurants McDonald’s, for its part, created in April a collection of drawings representing its flagship products.

4. NFTs, a good investment?

Now recommended for investors, cryptocurrencies already represent a fairly high percentage of risk. This is even more true for the NFT, even if the global market generated by this format represents nearly $ 3 billion since the first quarter of 2021, with a forecast of $ 10 billion for the year! The purchase of an NFT is made on sites such as Coinbase or Coinhouse. You have to find an NFT that you like or has commercial potential, acquire it in cryptocurrency (or euros on some platforms), and place it in your virtual wallet for crypto-assets (or ‘wallet’). Then you have to have potential buyers come forward to buy this NFT back from you at a higher price than you bought it. It is therefore a very risky and risky form of investment, guaranteeing little return on investment.