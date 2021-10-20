No, coffee-lemon does not make you lose weight

On TikTok, many users take pictures of themselves drinking a mixture of coffee and lemon. A drink that would have no scientifically validated interest.

When it comes to losing weight, some indulge in all the experimentation. The latest was spotted on the social network TikTok. Since the end of the summer, some users have been touting the benefits of a funny mixture to get rid of extra pounds. The magic drink? Coffee and lemon, all drunk on an empty stomach each morning.

As of October 15, the hashtag #coffeeandlemon has totaled some 18.3 million hits, proof of the craze. Thus, on TikTok, a user even claimed to have lost 26 pounds in 30 days. However, this drink has no demonstrated health benefits and, even more serious, it could even have unwanted effects. This recipe is nothing new and has already been mentioned many times on social media. On this social network, many young people film themselves while drinking this drink and videos of American doctors have been diverted to make believe that they confirm the effectiveness of this method.





Two “potentially dangerous” ingredients

“Coffee, whether hot or cold, has never made you lose weight. It stimulates the heart rate and makes you expend a little more energy. Too much coffee can also cause insomnia and even lead to heart problems. As for lemon, it’s rich in vitamin C and it’s an antioxidant, but it never had the slightest effect on weight loss either.“, explains to Agence France-Presse (AFP) Professor Pierre Dechelotte, president of the French-speaking Society for Clinical and Metabolic Nutrition (SFNCM).

According to him, this drink even brings together two ingredients potentially “aggressive for the mucous membrane“. A mixture which could be at the origin of”digestive disorders as well as lead to singularly cut off hunger“. A mistrust shared by Cécile Bétry, doctor and researcher in nutrition, also questioned by AFP:”There is absolutely no scientific basis for saying there would be any significant weight loss benefit from mixing the two together.“.

