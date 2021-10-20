no diffuser for the Blues for 2022!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

But who will be the broadcaster of the France team for the period 2022-2028? The question arises and is big, while currently, the Blues do not have a broadcaster for their next matches from next year, as revealed by L’Equipe. The reason is that the TF1 and M6 channels made financial proposals that did not please UEFA at all, which had already organized a second round after an unsuccessful first round. But according to information from L’Equipe, the two channels would have each proposed an amount close to 2.5 million euros for each match of the Blues, while the current amount is 3.5 million euros . Suffice to say that UEFA did not appreciate.

UEFA angry

This anger of the European football body is great and the latter decided to declare the tender unsuccessful, which means that the reigning world champions have no broadcaster for the four Nations League matches of 2022. Worse, the call for tenders for Euro 2024 and 2028 did not find a taker and were also declared unsuccessful. While the Blues are gaining in the field, they are obviously losing everything in front of the cameras and the FFF could bite their fingers, while financial worries begin to grow … Who will broadcast the Blues from 2022 ? No one seems to know the answer yet.



