nobody agrees on the look of the photo module

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could go without a photo block. It would adopt a so-called “teardrop” design. In any case, this is what the LetsGoDigital site is saying.

The design of the Samsung S22 Ultra, and more particularly the arrangement of its photo modules, never ceases to arouse the most diverse projections. According to OnLeaks, the phone will adopt a P-shaped block. Ice Universe for its part sees two islands. While we thought that the final design of the phone would be decided between these two versions, here is a third version is emerging.

Unlike the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for example, which adopt a design that assumes to have a very visible photo block, according to LetsGoDigital, which quotes the Korean Youtubeur Super Roader, the S22 Ultra would not even have a photo block …

A teardrop design

LetsGoDigital made 3D renderings based on this potential new design with the help of designer Parvez Khan.

According to the YouTuber, it would therefore be a so-called “teardrop” design, namely that each photo module would come out directly from the back cover of the smartphone. Enough to immediately resolve all concerns about the stability of the laptop when it is placed on a table.

This hypothetical design is reminiscent of a principle already seen in the very affordable Galaxy A32 or the LG Velvet.

Add that there is a good chance that the S22 Ultra has at least an optical zoom. So it’s a safe bet that even with a teardrop design, at least one of the modules will protrude somewhat.





What about the stylus?

Always according to LetsGoDigital, the stylus of the S22 Ultra could be stored at the bottom left of the smartphone, as visible on the rendering below.

As more and more clues point to the Note line being phased out, the presence of a slot for the S-Pen would not be surprising and has even been suspected for some time. The front design of the smartphone is reminiscent of the latest Galaxy Note 20 for that matter.

The absence of such a location for the stylus was also considered by many testers as a notable defect of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.