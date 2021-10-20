Normandy. For the 30 years of Kinder Bueno, Ferrero offers you sneakers!

Nearly 2.7 million Kinder Bueno are manufactured every day in the Normandy factory in Villers-Écalles, near Rouen. And to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chocolate bar with great fanfare, Ferrero decided to give away collector’s sneakers. We explain how to participate.

The most famous chocolate bar made in Villers-Écalles in the world celebrates its 30 years and on this occasion Ferrero decided to save 90 pairs of collector’s sneakers in the colors of Kinder Bueno!

Each day 2.7 million bars are manufactured in the factory near Rouen, “Which represents the equivalent of almost twice around the earth every year (or 78,650 km of Kinder Bueno manufactured per year)”, Ferrero advances. Since the start of 2021, no less than 396 million bars were consumed, so a surprise equal to the treat was needed “The most sold in France”.





“Who pairs wins”

After Kinder Bueno White or limited edition (Dark and Coconut), like Lidl, Ferrero is riding the trend of derivative products by offering to win one of the 90 pairs of exclusive sneakers designed for the occasion. To try your luck, nothing could be simpler. Just take part in the game “Who pairs wins” on the Kinder.com site, between October 18 and 31, 2021. No purchase obligation to hope to win the Bueno sneakers: you just need to play online and collect all the pairs of shoes within a time limit. Good news, you can play once per day if you feel like it and if you pass the game you can register for the raffle. We cross fingers !