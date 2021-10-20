North Korea’s latest missile blasts diplomatic initiatives

New missile fire in North Korea from a submarine on October 19, 2021. KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Diplomatic efforts to engage in dialogue with North Korea remain disrupted by repeated missile testing from Pyongyang. The UN Security Council was to meet urgently, Wednesday, October 20, at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom, to discuss the last shot – the eighth in less than two months – made the day before by North Korea.

The official North Korean agency later confirmed that it tested a strategic sea-to-ground ballistic missile (MSBS). Taken from an area near the port of Sinpo, looking towards the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan), the ” new model “ by MSBS “Will greatly contribute to raising the technological level of national defense and improving submarine operational capability.” This development gives Pyongyang a capacity to respond in the event of an attack on its military bases.

Dialogue required

The US State Department condemned the shooting which “Contravenes several United Nations Security Council resolutions and constitutes a threat to the region”. “This shot also underlines the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy”, qualified Jen Psaki, the spokesperson for the White House. A point of view shared by Seoul, which sees it as the “Need to quickly initiate a dialogue with North Korea”.





This is not for lack of trying, especially under the leadership of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who wants to advance the inter-Korean dialogue by the end of his term in March 2022. Mr. Moon proposed, on September 22, before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, to declare the official end of the Korean War (1950-1953), a conflict which is only interrupted by a simple armistice. For the leader, putting an end to it should allow “Irreversible progress towards denuclearization and the opening of an era of total peace”.

The North for its part restored, on October 4, the lines of communication with the South and said it was ready to adopt new measures to improve bilateral relations, provided that Seoul abandons its ” double-dealing “ and his “Hostile positioning”.

Arms race

The leader, Kim Jong-un, admittedly called on October 11 to strengthen the country’s military capabilities to counter what he called “Hostile forces”. While excluding “Abandonment of the right to self-defense”, Kim, however, said the boost was not specifically aimed at South Korea: “The terrible history of the use of arms against compatriots must not be repeated. Our sworn enemy is the war itself, not South Korea, the United States or any other specific state or force. “

