not enough investment in clean energies and … fossils

In the expression “energy transition”, the most important word is “transition”. However, the current surge in energy prices across the world is a reminder that this transition is not a long quiet river. As the International Energy Agency (IEA) once again underlines in its annual overview of the state of energy in the world, this situation is first and foremost the result of a lack of investment in sources of clean energy in the face of the climate emergency, but also a too rapid decline in investments in fossil fuels, which it should be remembered that they still account to this day for nearly 80% of the energy consumed in the world. In short, governments do not go fast enough on one side, but too fast on the other, for the absence of a proactive and properly calibrated policy, with consequences that could prove to be much more expensive. in fine.

We have not yet entered the winter period

The high cost of energy is already weighing down on businesses and households, even though we have not yet entered Europe into the winter period, where consumption linked to heating will increase.

If we take the case of oil, global demand increased by 6.1% in 2021, and is expected to increase by a further 3.4% in 2022, to reach 99.6 million barrels per day (mbd), according to the latest IEA monthly report. A level which is approaching that of the pre-pandemic in 2019. The available supply rose to 96 mbd in September, and should increase further to reach 98 mbd by the end of the year. But that may not be enough to lower prices, which are now hovering around $ 80 a barrel. In this case, everything will depend on the production policy that will be decided by OPEC + (which includes Russia in particular).

Substitution for natural gas

This increase in oil demand is notably supported by its substitution for natural gas, which has become too expensive to produce electricity. IEA experts estimate these new needs at 500,000 barrels per day between September 2021 and the end of the first quarter of 2022. Thus, for the last quarter of 2021 alone, China’s oil demand to produce electricity requires 100,000 additional barrels per day, that of India 90,000 barrels per day, that of Japan 70,000 barrels per day, just like that of Brazil. For France, it will be a little over 10,000 barrels per day.

However, this news highlights the great difficulty in providing rapid responses after several years of disinvestment in a sector where production is counted in years.

Thus, Rystad Energy, an economic intelligence firm specializing in energy, recalls that global spending for oil and gas exploration alone, excluding shale, amounted on average to around $ 100 billion per year over the period included. between 2010 and 2015, but they fell to some $ 50 billion on average in the years following the fall in crude prices.

The IEA, for its part, has calculated that total global investment in oil and gas this year will be down about 26% from pre-pandemic levels, to $ 356 billion. It should remain at this level for the next decade, before falling further, in order to hope to achieve the objective of the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep the temperature rise below the limit of + 1.5 ° C compared to to that of the pre-industrial era.

China to invest $ 125 billion in oil

China alone must invest $ 125 billion in the oil and gas sector to meet its needs by 2025, especially to be less dependent on its imports. It will have to drill some 118,000 wells, according to Rystad Energy.





The stake is colossal especially since, at the same time, it is necessary to develop energies which emit only slightly greenhouse gases (GHG). “The world is not investing enough to meet future energy needs, and uncertainties over policies and demand paths create a high risk of a volatile period in the future for energy markets.”, warns the IEA annual report.

To meet global energy demand, as well as climate aspirations, investments in clean energy are expected to increase from around $ 1.1 trillion this year to $ 3.4 trillion per year until 2030, a large part of which to advance technology, develop networks and improve storage solutions, considers the IEA.

However, as its executive director, Fatih Birol reminds us:

“Some investments will unequivocally contribute to reducing emissions, others will on the contrary increase them. But the idea that all investments in the energy sector are clearly divided between” clean “and” dirty “does not resist in the face of the realities of the energy transition “.

Also, opposing clean energies – including nuclear energy – to fossil fuels as many politicians do today is a sterile exercise because, as the current tensions on energy prices show, it is the best way to make the energy transition even more difficult.