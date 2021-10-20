“Now he will have to calm down”: Jean-Michel Blanquer reframes Eric Zemmour

“There is both heaviness and lightness, both at the same time, it’s a performance” in the words of Eric Zemmour, declared this Tuesday on LCI the Minister of National Education, invited to react to the recent and recurring attacks of the polemicist against him who compared him in particular to the former minister Najat Valaud-Belkacem or to the doctor Mengele.

“It’s heavy, excessive and therefore derisory”, he detailed, considering that “ithere is excess “. And to continue: “And then it’s light because we don’t know what he’s talking about (…), in fact he doesn’t know anything about Education, it shows when he does, it’s joke (. ..) he does not work on these subjects “.

“It’s very nice, but he’s going to have to calm down, because he’s gone insulting now he’s saying inaccurate things “, he concluded, adding that he was open to debate “to know what we are talking about”. “Mr. Zemmour is mono-maniac, on immigration – which is a real subject – but when he speaks of education, it is extremely vague”, reframed the minister, at the microphone of Ruth Elkrief.