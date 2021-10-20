Nuclear Blaze test on PC by jeuxvideo.com

After having been one of the leading minds of Dead Cells, the rogue-lite which has earned Bordeaux studio Motion Twin international fame, Sébastien Bénard has followed his own path, with the creation of Deepnight Games. Although now alone, he still nurtures the ambition to create titles with “unique” mechanics and game sensations that aim for perfection. Today, the man returns with Nuclear Blaze, where the player takes on the role of a firefighter trapped at a military base.

Test performed on PC. At the moment, Nuclear Blaze is only available on Steam, priced at € 8.99.

Who has never dreamed of being a firefighter as a child? No doubt you, but also the son of the French Sébastien Bénard, developer at the head of Deepnight Games, better known for being one of the creators of the famous Dead Cells. His latest project, Nuclear Blaze, has just arrived on PC and puts the player in the boots of a firefighter trapped in a military base. “My initial intention was to create a title playable by my 3 year old”, he explains on the Steam page. “But as the game progressed it became clear that it had become a much more complex title”. First born out of a Game Jam (a video game creation competition), Nuclear Blaze is now in its final version. So what is it worth? Here is our verdict.

On fire and blood

First, Nuclear Blaze literally has nothing to do with Dead Cells. This is neither a rogue-lite, nor a high-powered action game, nor a metroidvania.. Quite simply from a fairly unique action-reflection title. You play as a firefighter who must find the exit of a military base, immersed in flames. Obviously, you are equipped with a fire hose that will have to be handled carefully to extinguish the blaze and progress. You will also gain over the progression of “powers” ​​to, for example, shoot in the air, throw water from a ladder or dodge explosions. In the facts, Nuclear Blaze includes about twenty small levels to be validated by managing the spread of fire and by overcoming all the outbreaks (allow about two hours of play). Luckily, the military left a lot to help you with, especially water tanks, which are essential for restoring pressure to your spear. But also a whole system of manual extinguishers. Very practical to lend you a hand.

Nuclear Blaze – The first ten minutes of the adventure (Gameplay)

Overall, the gameplay of Nuclear Blaze works well, and it is nice to move around to overcome the various blazes. Above all, the set knows how to renew itself, with more or less large rooms, switch systems or doors closed by keys that you will first have to find. But frustrations still come to mar the whole. Already it is not necessarily super pleasant to retrace your steps to find the sparks that remain to be eradicated, you will sometimes have to take it upon yourself to not get annoyed in the face of accidental deaths. This is because your character is likely to die each time they touch a towering flame, despite an armor system that can block up to two fatal blows. The problem is, with the very vertical level design of Nuclear Blaze, it often happens to jump into the void and accidentally land in a nest of fire, or to end a roll with the buttocks roasted to the point. We even died in a jump because of a fireplace placed in a corner. Frustrating, especially when you have to restart several minutes of play (the checkpoints are to be reviewed).

Modular difficulty and child mode: With the small inaccuracies and frustrations of Nuclear Blaze, you will certainly take a look at the modular difficulty of the title. By default, you do not have for example a tack directly on you. It is thus possible to have one, two or even an infinite number of protections, just like a more powerful fire hose and an increased water reserve.. Conversely, you can speed up the spread of fire to make the game more – if not too – difficult. The icing on the cake, a children’s mode with four levels specially designed for the youngest, where you don’t have to aim, just move around and shoot water to save cats from the flames.



Fiery temperament

But fires aren’t the title’s only argument. In addition to these sequences, Nuclear Blaze features art direction with high-end detailed pixel art, at the service of a solid environmental narrative and a simple and effective scenario. Quickly, you will understand that the complex contains an anomaly that the soldiers seek to control. An anomaly that will cause a thousand and one glitches during your visit, with explosions, dilapidated and dismal hallways, and of course, fire everywhere. With its very successful “abandoned laboratory” atmosphere, Nuclear Blaze is often reminiscent of Metroid, especially with the nice soundtrack that accompanies the player and a controlled staging. Along the way, you will also find documents that will teach you more about the building and even little cats, equivalent to secret items to find during the adventure. In the end, we would have liked Nuclear Blaze to go further, exploiting its ideas during a long adventure free of its vagueness. But it brings together enough solid arguments anyway. Ready to play with fire?

Nuclear Blaze – A Room On Fire (Gameplay)

Conclusion



Strong points High-end DA and pixel art

Really successful atmosphere

Original and mastered concept

A game for all ages Weak points Some inaccuracies and frustrations

An underexploited concept (2 hours of play)

In a very different genre than the action / rogue-lite game, the creator of Dead Cells Sébastien Bénard proves, with Nuclear Blaze, once again his talent for putting together titles that are both precise and pleasant to use. During two short hours, the French plunges us into a strange military base, with an artistic direction and a successful atmosphere, where we will have to overcome a huge blaze to make our way to the exit. At first really catching, Nuclear Blaze runs out of steam quite quickly, in particular because of a level design and game design which opens the way to a lot of frustrations. In the end, there remains a little taste of the unfinished, but also the feeling of having lived a unique adventure. Not unforgettable, but there is fire, you have to try it.