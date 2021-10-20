Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 5 stars more than ever in the hot seat

What follows after this advertisement

Nothing is going well at Manchester United. After the 4th defeat of the season, already, against Leicester City (4-2, 8th day of the Premier League), Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is, as often since the start of his mandate, under pressure. So far, the Norwegian has always saved his head. But it is whispered in the spans of Old Trafford that in the event of a poor performance in the next two matches (Atalanta in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Premier League), his place will only be held by a small thread.

“It’s hard to see a future for Solskjaer at United if he doesn’t win these two matches”, insists even a source close to the cloakroom at Sun this Tuesday. According to the tabloid, it is not only on the sidelines that things will change for the Red Devils in the coming weeks. A lively transfer window is already being prepared for the month of January. If Amad Diallo (19) could thus be loaned to gain playing time, other stars are clearly pushed towards the exit, and if possible, definitively.





Winter sweep

This is notably the case of Anthony Martial (25 years old), Donny van de Beek (24 years old) and Jesse Lingard (28 years old), as we had already told you about. The former Monegasque and the two Dutch and English internationals are notably on the shelves of the new rich Newcastle and are clearly invited to pack up in January, both to make room and savings as well as for their performances in recent weeks.

Two other players are in the hot seat. They are the two central defenders: Swedish international Victor Lindelöf (27) and England international Phil Jones (29). The Scandinavian has clearly suffered from the arrival of Raphaël Varane (28) this summer from Real Madrid, while the second has been in the cellar for several months (he has not played in the Premier League since January 22, 2020 ). All these pretty people are put on the transfer list. With or without Solskjaer.

