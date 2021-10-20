on the right, the candidates oppose the cuts of civil servants’ posts

Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France region and candidate for the investure of the Republicans in front of the press, October 19, 2021, in Paris. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

The public service workforce file is indeed back on the table for the 2022 presidential campaign, at least at Les Républicains (LR). Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the nomination of LR, who launched the proposals Monday, October 18 by announcing wanting to eliminate 150,000 civil servant positions, added, Wednesday, October 20, and said that she finally wanted the abolition of “Nearly 200,000 jobs” in the “Administration management” for “Recruit in other sectors “.

His proposals echo those of Eric Ciotti, but were greeted with moderation and skepticism by Michel Barnier, while Xavier Bertrand advocates for his side of the ” tailored “.

Delete administrative positions to create them elsewhere

“In reality, we will be closer to 200,000 job cuts in a number of administrative management functions and there will be job creation in the three crucial missions: educate, protect, care”, said on Wednesday the president of the Ile-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, at the microphone of Franceinfo. Two days earlier, the candidate had proposed to delete “150,000 positions” in “Administering administration” if she is elected President of the Republic, in an interview give to Opinion.





“We will need to recruit a certain number of civil servants in the sectors in which they are lacking”, for example “Justice, the poor relation of all public policies”, but also in education and ” care “, she said Wednesday morning. To allow these creations and reductions of positions, it will be necessary, according to her, “Completely review all public policies” and “Stop duplicates”, because “State, regions, departments, municipalities do everything at the same time with competing services”. If she proposes “An act III of decentralization”, the former minister of higher education also warns: “No ministry will escape this general review of public policies. “

Eric Ciotti, deputy for Alpes-Maritimes, also candidate for the nomination of LR, announced during the presentation of his economic program on October 19, that he aims to reduce the number of agents by 250,000. public. “The more civil servants we have, the less we have a public service that meets the expectations of the French”, he lambasted at the microphone of Europe 1. The candidate also clarified that these “Deletions which would also be allowed by the return to the thirty-nine hours in the public service” would not concern “All the professions which participate in the security of our nation, police, justice, gendarmerie, national defense”, nor “Caregivers of the hospital public service”. Public officials would therefore be targeted “Who occupy administrative functions”.

Xavier Bertrand pleads for “tailor-made”

Asked about these job cuts carried by Valérie Pécresse and Eric Ciotti, another candidate for the LR congress, Michel Barnier, assured on RTL Wednesday that, if elected, he “Won’t do that”, because “We cannot make civil servants responsible when the state is not functioning”. Giving as an example the policy led by Laurent Wauquiez as president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, he considered that“We can reduce operating costs without lowering the level of the quality of public service”. The former “Mr. Brexit” of the European Union thus raised the possibility of redeploying officials, without further details.

For his part, Xavier Bertrand, president of Hauts-de-France, at the same time pleaded, on Sud Radio, for “Tailor-made”. “I think that we should reduce the number of civil servants on the occasion of retirements and the end of contracts, but I want to be able to tailor-make”, explained the candidate for the nomination of the party. No question for him to touch the staff of caregivers: “I won’t touch the hair of a single caregiver. “ On the other hand, he wants to act and reduce the number of agents “On the entire administrative part of the hospital, where the administrative staff has increased significantly”.