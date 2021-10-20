Good plan news One of the best QLED gaming PC screens of the moment loses more than 120 €!

Amazon is currently offering a great discount on the Samsung Odyssey G7, one of the best curved PC gaming monitors that can be found on the market today. The latter manages to combine both performance for gaming as for graphics or office automation.

Behind this litany of qualifiers hides a PC screen able to offer you a particularly immersive user experience, in particular thanks to its level of curvature which is particularly pronounced. In addition to that, it takes with it a whole battery of features and technologies that allow it to meet the needs of gamers!

In terms of screens, you have a lot of choice with the current catalog. However, to have the gaming experience, or even the feeling of immersion, the most pronounced you must turn to configurations that can give you such sensations.

Thus, a particularly fast response time, a high refresh rate, a sufficient panel quality are necessary elements to take full advantage of the power of your graphics card.

And this PC monitor developed by Samsung ticks all the boxes of gaming and immersive use. Thanks to its particularly pronounced radius of curvature, combined with its first-rate configuration, you are in front of a screen that will make you enjoy all your games.

This is in particular due to its configuration which combines a QLED quality panel, a particularly high refresh rate and a high response time.

In a nutshell, this screen will be able to stand out both in terms of gaming and in other areas. Thus, he is no slouch when it comes to watching movies, series, comics and animes. Its fluidity of image and colorimetry will allow you to fully appreciate your blu-rays and your streaming programs!





Samsung Odyssey G7 screen in detail

Developed by Samsung, this PC monitor features a 27-inch diagonal VA QLED panel with a resolution of 2560×1440. Its refresh rate is 240Hz and its response time is 1ms.



Speed, sharpness, fluidity, these are the qualifiers that can be used to talk about this screen, and with AMD FreeSync Premium technologies, its fluidity is enhanced. Indeed, with the latter, it is able to avoid the effects of blurring, jerking or tearing of the image. And this, thanks to the synchronization that this screen sets up with your graphics card.

In addition, we can connect a lot of devices thanks to the advanced connectivity of this monitor. Thus, we can find two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI ports, two USB ports and a 3.5mm jack headphone output.

Offered at around 650 €, the Samsung Odyssey G7 has lost more than 130 € to be now offered around 520 €!

