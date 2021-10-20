Ousmane Dembélé negotiates a golden contract with Newcastle!

What follows after this advertisement

The Ousmane Dembélé case gives FC Barcelona a lot of headaches. Recruited at a gold price in 2017 (€ 105 million excluding bonus), the French international (27 caps, 4 goals) was supposed to compensate for Neymar’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately for the Blaugranas, his many injuries have always prevented him from achieving full seasons (81 La Liga games for 4 years).

Added to this was a contractual situation that had become complicated to manage. Under contract until June 2022, Dembélé was not particularly part of the priorities of the old management. But his good performances last season convinced the new master on board, Joan Laporta, to reconnect to lock in an extension as quickly as possible. It was without counting on the wishes of the person concerned.





Dembélé wants to hit the jackpot thanks to Magpies

For several months, the Dembélé clan has been discussing with the Blaugranas. Forced to deal with a consequent financial crisis, the Culés offered their number 11 a lease until 2025 with a declining salary (Dembélé currently receives almost € 10 million per year, editor’s note). In vain. This has had the gift of annoying Barça who has since started looking for a successor. For his part, the 2018 world champion is master of his destiny. And according to our information, Newcastle’s new owners may well take advantage of his contractual situation to negotiate a very hefty contract.

We can indeed assure you that Dembélé, who also appeals to Manchester City, discusses with the Magpies the contours of a five-year lease with an annual salary of € 15 million, which is more than what he receives in Catalonia. . And his future status as a free player in 2022 puts him more than ever in a position of strength since we can also tell you that the Frenchman is asking for a signing bonus of € 15 million. Tariffs against which Barça will not be able to align. However, there is hope for Culés: if Newcastle, 19th in the Premier League standings, fall in the Championship, the track leading to Tyneside will be ruled out.