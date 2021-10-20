Paris calls on Algiers to respect its sovereignty after remarks by its ambassador

DIPLOMACY – Mohamed Antar Daoud last week urged the Algerian community to “constitute a lever of command” to intervene in “French political life”

While, ten days ago, the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, demanded from Paris “total respect for the Algerian state”, it is now France which calls Algiers to “respect” its sovereignty. “The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs recalled last week the deep attachment of France to respect for sovereignty Algerian. It goes without saying that we also expect all our partners to respect our sovereignty, ”the Quai d’Orsay affirmed on Wednesday.

This statement comes in reaction to the words of the Algerian ambassador to France last Thursday. Mohamed Antar Daoud called on the Algerian community in France to invest in both Algeria and France. “It is unacceptable that Algeria, which has the largest foreign community in France, with 18 consulates, cannot constitute a control lever to intervene not only in Algerian politics, but [aussi] at the level of French policy ”, he had declared on the occasion of a commemoration of the massacre of October 17, 1961.





Unsuccessful attempts at appeasement

