Paris: MP Coralie Dubost and her spouse victims of a violent assault in the street

The deputy (LREM) Coralie Dubost and his companion were assaulted in the evening from Tuesday to Wednesday. The facts took place shortly after midnight, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, where the member of the third district of Hérault has a pied-à-terre. As she was leaving a restaurant on her companion’s arm, they were attacked by several individuals who surrounded them before assaulting them, the newspaper said. Free noon.



Rolex and 2,000 euros in cash

This lightning attack resulted in the theft of her purse and all of her personal belongings. The criminals, who physically attacked the couple, left with a luxury watch, from the Rolex brand, worth 12,000 euros, specifies BFMTV. They also stole a bag containing a National Assembly badge and 2,000 euros in cash. Then the thieves fled, on foot.

Extremely shocked, Coralie Dubost did not wish to communicate on this affair. She was not hospitalized, but taken care of, this Wednesday morning, by the doctor of the National Assembly.