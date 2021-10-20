Pascal Garibian admits a refereeing error during PSG-Angers

The scene had been controversial for several days. During the last seconds of the match between PSG and Angers, last Friday (2-1), the Parisians had benefited from a penalty allowing Kylian Mbappé to give victory to his team. The referee, Mr. Dechepy, had sanctioned a hand from Pierrick Capelle while Mauro Icardi had visibly made a mistake at the start of the action. After the meeting, Romain Thomas and the Angers club had not failed to denounce this fact of the match.
At the microphone of RMC, Wednesday, Pascal Garibian, the boss of the French refereeing, admitted that there had been an error of refereeing on the goal of the PSG. “Our goal is for the referees to make as many good decisions as possible. Factually, we are at -20% of errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected, that is to say as many controversies less. On PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day », He confessed.
The former international referee explained what led to the VAR error. “The video assistant, and he is the first unfortunate one, was embarked on a tunnel effect. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the APP (Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the entire start of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start. That is an error on our part. “