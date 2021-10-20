Pascal Garibian admits a refereeing error during PSG-Angers

At the microphone of RMC, Wednesday, Pascal Garibian, the boss of the French refereeing, admitted that there had been an error of refereeing on the goal of the PSG. “Our goal is for the referees to make as many good decisions as possible. Factually, we are at -20% of errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected, that is to say as many controversies less. On PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day », He confessed.



