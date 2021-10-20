People vaccinated with Janssen should be boosted against Covid-19 to be better protected

Many people are affected. According to the HAS, a vaccination booster after the Janssen injection must be carried out and this concerns 104,089 people in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region.

In a press release, the Regional Health Agency therefore invites people “who have benefited from a first injection with the Janssen vaccine to use this booster”. This should be done at least one month after the first injection and should be done with Pfizer messenger RNA vaccine.

Various studies show that a booster dose enhances the protection conferred by a single dose of Janssen vaccine. This booster allows better efficacy against the symptomatic forms linked to the Delta variant, specifies the ARS.

More patients vaccinated with Janssen in intensive care

At the beginning of September, a “significant number” Janssen’s Covid-19 vaccine, which works with a single dose, has failed in France, said the Medicines Agency (ANSM), which is conducting further investigations. “A significant number of cases of failure of the Janssen vaccine have been reported, including serious forms (death, resuscitation) as well as an overrepresentation of patients vaccinated with Janssen in intensive care in two university hospitals”, in Marseille and Tours, notes the ANSM in its periodic vaccine surveillance report.





Since April, around one million injections of this vaccine (the only one to be administered with a single dose) have been carried out in France. Among all these people vaccinated with Janssen, 32 cases of Covid-19 infection have so far been reported (a rate of 3.78 per 100,000). Of these 32 cases, 29 were serious and 4 deaths were recorded (people aged 73 to 87). These seriously affected patients presented “mostly risk comorbidities of serious form”, according to the ANSM.

For the 17 cases of infection where the variant is known, it was each time the Delta variant. In addition, two hospitals reported an unusually high number of patients vaccinated with Janssen among people hospitalized in intensive care despite vaccination. In Marseille, out of 7 patients who were fully vaccinated but still admitted to a sheave (that is to say seriously affected), 4 had been with Janssen. In Tours, this proportion was 3 out of 6.