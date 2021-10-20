Pep Guardiola has found a new messiah, the elusive Mohamed Salah puts England at his feet

What follows after this advertisement

Cole Palmer, Manchester City’s new jewel

Manchester City did not do in the lace by crushing Bruges, 5 goals to 1. “Cruise in Bruges”, writes besides the Manchester Evening News, a bit lodger. On the Belgian side, this heavy defeat reminds the press of the Flat Country that a qualification is now greatly compromised, while they are only two points behind their evening opponent. “The Citizens shower the hopes of Bruges”, regret The last hour. If Riyad Mahrez scored twice, it was another player who stole the show. Remember this name, because it is likely to be talked about in the years to come. This is Cole Palmer, Manchester City’s latest nugget. “Manchester City’s future“Ignites the Daily Mirror. The English tabloid also specifies that Pep Guardiola, who is totally under his spell, completely excludes a loan for his nugget.





Mohamed Salah record

Irresistible. This is the adjective that best describes Mohamed Salah at the start of the season with Liverpool. A double, with a new solitary rush that allows the Reds to win against Atlético de Madrid, 2-3. The Egyptian has entered a little more in the history of the club by becoming the first player to score a goal in 9 consecutive games, just that! “This man again”, title besides the Daily Star. A new masterclass from Mohamed Salah, who is currently considered the best player in the world by his trainer Jürgen Klopp.

Benzema and the Valbuena sextape case

If Karim Benzema participated in Real Madrid’s big victory against Shakhtar Donetsk (0-5), the French striker will quickly have to think of something else. Indeed, KB9 has an appointment with justice this Wednesday. He will appear (but will not be present) before the Versailles Criminal Court with four other defendants for the Mathieu Valbuena sextape case. “The moment of truth”, Write the Progress. “Benzema on the bench (of the court)”, relates for his part the Dauphine. Since November 2015, Karim Benzema has been indicted for “complicity in attempted blackmail”. He should finally be fixed on his case.