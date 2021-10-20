Photographer Jean-Pierre Durand, specialist in the world of athletics, is gone

There is not a single photographer from L’Équipe who, arriving at an athletics competition, did not ask if Jean-Pierre Durand was there. History to clearly define the event and to make sure of what should not be missed. Because Jean-Pierre Durand, who left us suddenly Tuesday evening at the age of 66, was one of the greatest athletic photographers in the world.
Since, as a simple amateur, he had taken photos of Guy Drut before his triumph in Montreal, he had toured stadiums all over the world, from the Olympic Games to the World Championships, including the smallest French meetings. He was known and appreciated by everyone, athletes, coaches, organizers, managers and of course journalists.
A reference for all
Freelance photographer, Jean-Pierre worked regularly for L’Équipe and was part of the pool of three to four photographers to whom the international federation regularly called upon. He particularly liked going to cover meetings in Germany because he took the opportunity to go hunting in photo fairs where he made a point of discovering a rare pearl to enrich his Leica collection.
He was a reference for all. As proof, the Grévin museum had once commissioned photos of Florence Griffith-Joyner to shape his statue. The athlete he liked the most was Jean Galfione. He was the only photographer to have covered all of his titles and the esteem between the two men was mutual.
Jean-Pierre was above all a warm, brotherly, friendly man who liked to tell stories around a good beer, the foam of which sometimes moistened his legendary mustache.
To his children, Sarah and Henri, to his family and loved ones, L’Équipe sends its heartfelt condolences.