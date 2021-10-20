Photos from the grand wedding of Jennifer Gates, daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates

Two days after her union with the Egyptian rider Nayel Nassar, Jennifer Gates shared the official photos of the ceremony on her Instagram account on Monday, October 18.

A white carpet, a flower bed of delphiniums, prestigious guests, and a smiling rider… Jennifer Gates shared on her Instagram account a snapshot of her union with Nayel Nassar on Monday, October 18. The medical student wears a veil and a wedding dress by Vera Wang, with a bodice embroidered with macramé lace and a light tulle skirt.



In the photo, the 25-year-old woman walks the aisle on the arm of her husband, dressed in an Armani suit. “My universe”, she wrote in caption of the photograph, immortalized on Saturday, October 16. An image “liked” by more than 86,000 people, including the model Karlie Kloss. “Congratulations to both of you !!!” the model wrote in the comment of the post. Jennifer Gates also shared several photos from the event in her Instagram story.

A challenging organization

For his part, Nayel Nassar published a similar cliché on the social network: “We did something this weekend! he enthused. I can’t wait to live with you forever, @jennifergates. Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life. ” In another photograph, shared by wedding designer Rishi Patel, the couple appear entwined on the dance floor (see opening).

The magazine Vogue has also unveiled an official portrait of the bride on her Instagram account. Jennifer Gates confided in the American monthly, Monday, October 18, on how this special day unfolded. Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar tapped Marcy Blum Events, as well as HMR Designs, to organize the event, which took place at the student’s horse farm, located in Westchester County, north of England. New York State.



Overseeing this project was no easy task. “Planning a wedding while I was in medical college and Nayel getting ready for the Olympics was scary,” Gates admitted. But it was so worth it to share this special day with our closest friends. We are grateful to everyone who helped us organize this event and bring our project to life. ” Before adding: “We were given a piece of advice: remember that this day must be centered on us and our love. We really kept that in mind during the organization, and we tried to make sure that our family and friends could enjoy it. ”





A “dream come true”

Health passes, masks and negative Covid tests were nevertheless required to attend the festivities. The weekend began with the Katb el Kitab, a Muslim wedding ceremony, on Friday October 15, in the presence of the close family of Nayel Nassar and Jennifer Gates. The main wedding ceremony took place the next day, at the $ 16 million (€ 13 million) property donated by Bill and Melinda Gates to their daughter. “It was a beautiful day, and we had just finished taking the pictures when the rain started to fall (…), recounts Jennifer Gates. We both wrote our own vows. It was a really special and intimate moment. ”



After the ceremony, the guests went to tents erected for the occasion, and the young woman donned a second Vera Wang wedding dress. She opened the ball with her father Bill Gates, to the tunes of Can you feel the love tonight, by Elton John. Nayel Nassar and his wife also danced to the rhythm of Yellow lights, a title written and performed by one of their friends, artist Harry Hudson.

During the evening, the two spouses and their guests were able to enjoy a dinner imagined by the caterer Jean Georges and Creative Edge and a six-tier cake, decorated with flowers, signed Sylvia Weinstock for Ladurée. A magical experience, according to Jennifer Gates. “It has been a year full of challenges, both collectively, because of the pandemic, and for our families, in this time of change,” concluded the young woman. But our mutual love is constant. Being able to celebrate our marriage with our closest friends and family is a dream come true. ” In May, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.