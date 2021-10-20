PICTURES. Star Academy: 20 years later, what has become of the famous castle of Dammarie-lès-Lys?

The Republic of Seine et Marne See my news

Follow this media

Unoccupied since the show started in 2008, the Château de Vives-Eaux, in Dammarie-lès-Lys, must be the subject of work to become a reception area. But according to the owner, the project is for the moment on stand-by (© JVC / La Rep 77 / archives)

On October 20, 2001, France discovered the first musical reality show: the Star Academy. This telecrochet will reveal many singers: from Jenifer To Nolwenn Leroy Passing by Elodie Frégé, Gregory Lemarchal or Olivia ruiz and Quentin Mosimann.

A program that will also highlight a place: the castle of Vosves, in Dammarie-lès-Lys (Seine et Marne), where applicants will be hosted until 2008.

The project on stand-by

On this date, the 18 hectare estate was bought by Jean-Michel Pontet, the current owner for some 3.8 M €. The castle was then unoccupied since the departure of the Endemol company, which had relocated the program to Paris. The new owner then wanted to carry out major work in the area, to transform it into a reception venue, to host weddings or seminars and to develop a recording studio.

Major works must be carried out for the Château de Vives-Eaux (© JVC / La Rep 77 / archives)

“This project is currently on stand-by,” he says. The health crisis put a stop to the work that was planned and I then had to concentrate on my professional activities. The manager of SCI des Vives Eaux is also the head of a chain of confectionery stores in the South.

A special program on TF1 20 years of Star Academy. Here is the title of the exceptional show, which will be broadcast on Saturday, October 30 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1 to blow out the 20 candles of the first broadcast. The show will not be shot in Dammarie-lès-Lys, but at Seine Musicale, in Hauts-de-Seine. For the occasion, many former students will be present, including several winners: Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Elodie Frégé, Magali Vaé, Cyril Cinélu and Quentin Mosimann. Other telecrochet personalities will participate in the festivities: Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the director or teachers like Armande Altaï, Kamel Ouali, Matthieu Gonnet, Oscar Sisto, Jasmine Roy, Christophe Pinna, Philippe Lelièvre, Nathalie André, Pascal Nègre. On the program: unpublished anecdotes of the candidates, but also their career after the show and their current lives.

But the property of Dammarie-lès-Lys, built in the second half of the XVIIIe century, has serious arguments … Installed in a park of 18 hectares on the banks of the Seine, the castle is surrounded by four orangeries, ponds, but also a greenhouse. In the park, a waterfall overlooks a private port and the estate also houses caves.





In the castle, there are traces of the passage of the show (© JVC / La Rep77)

Property of the architect of Louis XV, the castle will be badly damaged during the Great War and will then be rebuilt. In 2018, Jean-Michel Pontet had also insisted on “the favorable framework of the domain for the organization of festive events and located near Paris. ”

In the presentation he had made in our columns, he envisaged the creation of a bridal suite on the first floor of the castle, a room dedicated to banquets nearby and a building that could accommodate the guests. In front of the main building, a large terrace would also accommodate a large number of guests.

The old rehearsal room, located in an annex building, is intact and the owner wants to create a recording studio there. (© JVC / RSM77 / archive)

A recording studio project in the field

Beyond the event project, Jean-Michel Pontet also plans to keep a link with music. Thus, he plans to renovate the old rehearsal room – where some of the candidates’ lessons were held – as well as the recording studio.

The rehearsal room has hardly changed since the filming of TF1 and remains in the juice of the Star Ac ‘years, just like the control room and the recording booth. In the castle, despite the weather, traces of the turning of the telecrochet remain with colorful decorations which are still visible.

The castle is located in the heart of an 18 hectare property, on the banks of the Seine (© JVC / RSM77 / archive)

More unusual, the messages left by generations of candidates in the toilets are still displayed on the walls of the toilets. At the start of the show, a lot of damage was observed in the building. A memorandum of understanding was then found between the production company and Jean-Michel Pontet in the amount of € 270,000. In our columns, however, the latter felt that this envelope was far from covering the damage actually caused.

A site placed under surveillance

About twenty cameras are scattered around the property (© JVC / RSM77 / archives)

The property is supervised by a guard, who is present at all times, but also by a dog to deter the more adventurous … Since the end of the filming of the show, the Vives-Eaux estate has been regularly visited by people who try to s’ introduce into the property or even into the castle walls.

After several degradations committed by these night owls, the owner had to invest in a surveillance system of twenty cameras, distributed in the park and the castle.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow La République de Seine et Marne in the Mon Actu area. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.