Pierre Ménès sees SRFC overtake OGC Nice and RC Lens

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Noir

Stade Rennais has stabilized. After a shaky start to the season, Bruno Genesio’s men have found their senses and now count as the scarecrows of the French championship.

Pierre Ménès, very attentive to the performances of the Breton club (15 points), even considers that he has a good chance of finding the heights, wedging in the wheel of “PLM” and AS Monaco to overtake the RC sooner or later. Lens (18) and OGC Nice (16).

“Rennes is one of the clubs that can reach a place in the Champions League if all goes well and in the Europa League if all goes normally, he analyzed on his blog. Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Monaco are above but Rennes beat PSG. The team is starting to run better. It becomes pleasant to watch, so it is a candidate for Europe it is obvious. But considering the budget and the recruitment this summer, it is the least of things. “

