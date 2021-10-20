More

    Pierre Ménès sees SRFC overtake OGC Nice and RC Lens

    Stade Rennais has stabilized. After a shaky start to the season, Bruno Genesio’s men have found their senses and now count as the scarecrows of the French championship.

    Pierre Ménès, very attentive to the performances of the Breton club (15 points), even considers that he has a good chance of finding the heights, wedging in the wheel of “PLM” and AS Monaco to overtake the RC sooner or later. Lens (18) and OGC Nice (16).

    “Rennes is one of the clubs that can reach a place in the Champions League if all goes well and in the Europa League if all goes normally, he analyzed on his blog. Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Monaco are above but Rennes beat PSG. The team is starting to run better. It becomes pleasant to watch, so it is a candidate for Europe it is obvious. But considering the budget and the recruitment this summer, it is the least of things. “

    The good dynamics of Stade Rennais made Pierre Ménès say that the Rouge et Noir should have a season capable of making them touch the Champions League next year. RC Lens and OGC Nice would therefore be behind.

