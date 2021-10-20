Pierre & Vacances ready to improve its proposal in exchange for state aid

We told you about it last week: it’s a real showdown between the small landlords and the group Pierre & Vacances.

For the first time, Tuesday, 102 small landlords of Cottages Pierre and Vacances Center Parcs were heard by the courts in Blois. They are demanding payment of their rents, which some have not received for 18 months.

It was 1:30 p.m. when Franck, whom we followed on RMC, arrived at the Blois Judicial Court, accompanied by his two lawyers. They came to demand that the Pierre et Vacances-Center Parcs Group be condemned to the resumption of urgent rental payment and the payment of arrears of rent for the cottages at Center Parcs de Chaumont-sur-Tharonne, at the origin of this procedure in referred.

“Behind me there are thousands of small donors. We are happy to finally be heard by a court” reacted Franck Baillot at the end of the hearing. “For 18 months we have been caught by the throat. had to sell my house and others lost everything. We had to deal with our credit but we had no help. We are outraged that a big company that makes a lot of money does not pay us our rent which are supposed to be guaranteed “.

RMC is committed to you with the address rmcpourvous@rmc.fr. Today, Marie Dupin comes to the aid of Franck who no longer receives any rent from "Pierre & Vacances", for whom he is a landlord. This has been going on for 14 months, he denounces "thug methods".

Pierre & Vacances, hit by the Covid crisis, has in fact stopped paying rents, which are supposed to be guaranteed, to its 18,000 landlord owners. To escape payment, the group took refuge in a conciliation procedure. With a watchword: for owners who refuse to waive seven and a half months rent, no resumption of payments.

The judge of the court of Blois must render a decision on the resumption of the payment of rents on November 9. During the hearing, Pierre & Vacances asked the court to wait for the end of the conciliation procedure (early December). “We came to defend the justice of the landlords. We are happy to have been able to plead for three quarters of an hour” commented Maitre Cabagno, of the Choisez et Associés firm, which defends hundreds of small landowners.

Further court hearings are scheduled for the coming weeks. but the Pierre et Vacances group could improve its proposal. “It is possible that new elements intervene, in particular financial aid from the State.

As soon as this aid is paid, we will organize ourselves to improve our proposal and pay the rents to the lessors. “In short: the ball is now in the government’s court. If it grants new aid to Pierre & Vacances then the company could make a move.