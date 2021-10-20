Pig kidney transplanted to humans for the first time in the United States

HANDOUT via via REUTERS The surgical team examines the pig kidney for any signs of rejection at NYU Langone in New York City. They successfully performed a pig kidney transplant in a human patient.

HEALTH – One more step towards xenotransplantation. For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted temporarily into a human without triggering immediate rejection. The surgical team operated at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, before observing the patient’s reaction for 54 hours.

Transplantation from animals to humans has been an avenue invoked for several years to deal with the shortage of organs. Pigs were the most recent line of research to address this, but there were a number of barriers. Among them: a sugar in pig cells that attacks the human immune system, and causes immediate organ rejection.

This research is “a milestone,” said Dr. Andrew Adams of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, who was not part of the work. This will reassure patients, researchers and regulators “that we are moving in the right direction”.

“He had an absolutely normal function”

The recipient was a brain dead patient who was kept alive on life support. She also presented signs of renal dysfunction and – with the agreement of the family – the doctors were able to experiment with this unprecedented transplant.

Surgeons attached the pig kidney to a pair of large blood vessels. It was kept outside the body so that it could be observed for more than two days. The kidney did what it was supposed to do, filter waste and produce urine, without triggering rejection.

“He had absolutely normal function,” said Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the surgical team last month at NYU Langone Health. “He didn’t have that immediate rejection that we were worried about.” Creatinine levels – an indicator of poor kidney function – returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.

This idea of ​​animal-to-human transplants – or xenotransplantation – dates back to the 17th century when animal blood transfusions were implemented. Three centuries later, surgeons had managed to keep a dying infant alive for 21 days, with a baboon’s heart.

In recent years, scientific research has focused particularly on the organs of pigs. In 2017, a study published in the American journal Science revealed to have succeeded in genetically modifying piglets to inactive endogenous porcine retroviruses.