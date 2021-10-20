Pig kidney transplanted to humans for the first time in the United States

HEALTH – One more step towards xenotransplantation. For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted temporarily into a human without triggering immediate rejection. The surgical team operated at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, before observing the patient’s reaction for 54 hours.
Transplantation from animals to humans has been an avenue invoked for several years to deal with the shortage of organs. Pigs were the most recent line of research to address this, but there were a number of barriers. Among them: a sugar in pig cells that attacks the human immune system, and causes immediate organ rejection.
This research is “a milestone,” said Dr. Andrew Adams of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, who was not part of the work. This will reassure patients, researchers and regulators “that we are moving in the right direction”.
“He had an absolutely normal function”
The recipient was a brain dead patient who was kept alive on life support. She also presented signs of renal dysfunction and – with the agreement of the family – the doctors were able to experiment with this unprecedented transplant.
Surgeons attached the pig kidney to a pair of large blood vessels. It was kept outside the body so that it could be observed for more than two days. The kidney did what it was supposed to do, filter waste and produce urine, without triggering rejection.
“He had absolutely normal function,” said Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the surgical team last month at NYU Langone Health. “He didn’t have that immediate rejection that we were worried about.” Creatinine levels – an indicator of poor kidney function – returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.
This idea of animal-to-human transplants – or xenotransplantation – dates back to the 17th century when animal blood transfusions were implemented. Three centuries later, surgeons had managed to keep a dying infant alive for 21 days, with a baboon’s heart.
In recent years, scientific research has focused particularly on the organs of pigs. In 2017, a study published in the American journal Science revealed to have succeeded in genetically modifying piglets to inactive endogenous porcine retroviruses.
Alpha-gal, the sugar source of rejection
The donor pig has been genetically modified. Dubbed GalSafe, it was developed by the Revivicor unit of United Therapeutics Corp. The American biotechnology company has taken away a very specific gene.
The gene in question is responsible for the production of a carbohydrate foreign to the human body and the cause of rejection during its transplantation. Called alpha-gal, this sugar causes an immediate attack on the human immune system.
“This is an important step forward in realizing the promise of xenotransplantation, which will save thousands of lives every year for the not-so-distant future,” Martine Rothblatt, CEO of United Therapeutics, said in a statement.
GalSafe was also approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in December 2020, for use as a food for people with allergies to meat and as a potential source of human therapy.
How far will we go?
In the United States, more than 100,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant. Among them, more than 90,000 are waiting for a kidney according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, while the wait time is on average 3 to 5 years.
Scientists are optimistic that these wait times will be reduced. Pigs are particularly attractive for providing transplants since they have large litters, short gestation periods, and organs comparable to humans.
Other researchers imagine that GalSafe pigs may open up new prospects for transplants for human patients, other than the kidney. Among these possibilities, heart valves and skin grafts of porcine origins could become widespread.
This ambition nevertheless raises ethical questions. Karen Maschke, a researcher at the Hastings Center, who will help develop ethical and policy recommendations for the first phase of clinical trials under a grant from the National Institutes of Health, said those concerns would be alleviated if the issues of good -being animal can be solved.
“The other problem will be, should we do this just because we can?” Maschke said.
