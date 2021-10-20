Pique loosens Barça against Dynamo Kiev / C1 / Gr. E / Barça-Dynamo Kiev (1-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goal: Pique (36e) for Barça

A victory, and then that’s it.

After starting its Champions League campaign with two slaps, FC Barcelona waited for the reception of a weak team from Dynamo Kiev to obtain a first success in this group E (1-0). If the Catalans have generally dominated the game, they will not have shone, multiplying the muddled offensives in the first half, with Dest uncomfortable in the attacking trio and Luuk de Jong too clumsy to make a difference. It was finally two former members of the Catalan house who found the loophole in the Ukrainian defense, Pique taking care of transforming an Alba pancake with the flat of his foot to deceive Buschan (1-0, 36e). Already a scorer against Dynamo Kiev last season at the same time, the world champion had the merit of offering a little moment of happiness to the Camp Nou public.



Ronald Koeman, however, tried to change his plans after returning from the locker room by launching Coutinho and Fati, preserved at the kickoff for the Clásico, to fold the case. But the second half was hardly more exciting, even if the new number 10 blaugrana Could have doubled the stake in a remarkable streak following a Buschan mistake. A simple flash in a collective gray where Depay did not know how to pull out of the game before being replaced by Agüero, who was able to play a quarter of an hour after his first appearance last weekend. Barça could even have scared themselves if Dynamo Kiev had better managed their rare offensives and set pieces (0 shots on target). As a result, the Ukrainians slipped to last place and left Barcelona to revive.





Not enough to make fans of the wonderful Ligue 1 want to leave the traditional multiplex to land in front of the Clásico, Sunday at 4:15 p.m.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen – Mingueza (Coutinho, 46e), Piqué, Lenglet, Alba – Gavi (Sergi Roberto, 69e), Busquets, F. De Jong – Dest, L. De Jong (Fati, 46e), Depay (Agüero, 75e). Coach: Ronald Koeman.

Dynamo Kiev (4-2-3-1): Buschan – Kedziora (Tymchyk, 79e), Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko – Sydorchuk, Shaparenko – Tsygankov, Buyalskyi, De Pena (Vitinho, 61e) – Supryaga (Garmash, 61e). Coach: Mircea Lucescu.