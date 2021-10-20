Pirates of the Caribbean, Futurama, Walker Texas Ranger … Bernard Tiphaine is dead

Bernard Tiphaine, a huge dubbing comedian and French actor, left us the October 19, 2021. We return in this article to his cult roles and his performances, in order to remember how much this artist counted for all current generations.

Bernard Tiphaine, a dubbing actor behind iconic scenes

Bernard Tiphaine was born in 1938 in Paris, and began his acting career in the 1960s. He tried his hand at the theater, but also appeared on television and in the cinema. He is particularly noted for his qualities as a voice actor. Here are some of his cult roles in the field of film dubbing :

Johnny smith in Dead Zone (1983)

in Dead Zone (1983) Mr. Bennett in Pride and Prejudice (2005)

in Pride and Prejudice (2005) President Corolianus Snow in the different Hunger Games

Chuck norris in Walker Texas Ranger and related films

in Walker Texas Ranger and related films Dr Alan Rikkin in Assassin’s Creed (2016)

in Assassin’s Creed (2016) Alfred Pennyworth in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice league (2017)

in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice league (2017) Reuben tishkoff in Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thriteen (2007) and Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Captain Edward Teach / Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Fountain of Youth (2011)

in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Fountain of Youth (2011) Norman Bates in the movies Psychosis

in the movies Psychosis Professor Rathe in The Secret of the Pyramid (1985)

in The Secret of the Pyramid (1985) Reverend Philip Shooter in Hot Fuzz (2007)

in Hot Fuzz (2007) Anton Ego in Ratatouille (2007)

Dr finkelstein in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

And here are some of his roles as dubbing actor in the series :

Shiryu, Hyoga, Docrates and Phaeton in The Knights of the Zodiac

in The Knights of the Zodiac Jack Geller in Friends

Jean-Roger Gherkin in The Rugrats

in The Rugrats Bender Rodger Rodríguez (except seasons 4 and 5), Doctor Zoidberg (seasons 1 to 3 and films), Flexo, Leo Wong (seasons 1 to 3) in Futurama

And finally, some of his roles as a voice actor in the field video game :





Silgryn in World of Warcraft: Legion

in World of Warcraft: Legion Sesa ‘Refumee in Halo 2

The narrator in Total War: Warhammer

in Total War: Warhammer Carl Manfred in Detroit: Become Human

This is not an exhaustive list, but these few examples make us aware of the incredible capabilities that had Bernard Tiphaine for the world of dubbing. After a busy life, the latter unfortunately had to retire in 2018, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His daughter, Marion, warned the media that his father died on October 19, 2021.

The death of Bernard Tiphaine touches the fans

On social networks, some fans of Bernard Tiphaine wanted to pay tribute to him, via several messages:

There are voices that touch us more than others as they accompany our lives as moviegoers. Bernard Tiphaine’s was one of them. For us, it will remain that of Jeremy Irons (The Von Bülow Mystery) and James Caan (Rollerball). Bye #BernardTiphaine. pic.twitter.com/bdW5ezwGkA October 19, 2021

It is with sadness that I learn of the death of Bernard Tiphaine at the age of 83, French voice of Christopher Walken, Donald Sutherland, James Caan, Chuck Norris, Jeremy Irons, Harvey Keitel, or even Bender in Futurama and Anton Ego in Pixar’s Ratatouille. RIP …pic.twitter.com/G0O82nRp5Z October 19, 2021

He was the French voice of Christopher Walken, James Caan, Donald Sutherland, Chuck Norris … Thoughts for Bernard Tiphaine pic.twitter.com/cfjaqIWLGV October 19, 2021

Let’s pay homage to the magnificent Tiphaine Bernard … Thank you to him for all these wonderful roles and I hope he will put his foot in the mouth where he is October 19, 2021

We knew he was tired, but it always comes as a shock. Bernard Tiphaine, legendary voice of Chuck Norris, Jeremy Irons, Bender and so on, have just passed away at the age of 83: ‘( pic.twitter.com/gpQyYuUFZL October 19, 2021

We pay homage to him in our turn, and we wish our sincere condolences to his family.