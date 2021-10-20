Pokémon Legends Arceus gets a strange trailer

Pokémon Legends Arceus teases us the arrival of a new Pokémon, which we can not see but imagine.

Just a few months away from the release of the Pokémon Legends Arceus title on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company unveils an unprecedented trailer, to say the least astonishing. This one is not very informative and does not give us more crumbs to put in our mouths… Although?

A trailer like no other, for a game like no other

What may seem surprising about this trailer is that it takes on the look of a horror movie in the genre. found footage. It’s a genre in which people document their strange – even supernatural – experiences using a camera that films the events in fairly poor quality, for added suspense. Not the kind of video you would associate with Pokemon so.

As a reminder, Pokémon Legends Arceus is a new entry in the franchise Pokemon which takes the party to reinvent the gameplay system introduced 25 years ago. It will be an open world game with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild-style graphics. Players will be back in the Sinnoh region and will be able to freely explore their surroundings in 3D.





New Pokémon on the way

One of the peculiarities of the title is the fact that more than 200 Pokémon will be available in the game, including some new ones. In the video, the narrator appears to be describing a Pokémon he encounters in this mountainous and snowy region. At first, he seems to confuse her with the Caninos creatures of Hisui and Goupix, before realizing that this is an unknown species.

Side description, the cameraman informs us that the Pokémon has a tail with a red tip, white fur on the head and around the neck and yellow and round eyes. Precise indications, but which do not allow the creature to be identified from the databases known to date. It only remains to hope that The Pokemon Company will lift the veil on this new Pokémon in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, know that Pokemon Legends Arceus will be released on Nintendo Switch on January 28th. Pre-orders for the title are already open. At the same time, on November 19, the reissues will be released. Sparkling Diamond Pokémon and Sparkling Pearl, also on Nintendo Switch.