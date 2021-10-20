Game news Pokémon Unite: New playable pokémon, seasonal event … All you need to know about this morning’s update

Released on July 21 on Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Unite has since densified its cast of playable characters. Every three weeks or so, the developers at TiMi Studios release an all-new fighter! A regularity that is still proven today with the new update, which brings much more than a new playable Pokémon.

Today is Wednesday, so that means an update for Pokémon Unite. This is not a balancing patch but an arrival of content that is proposed by the developers: on the menu, the Halloween fest as a seasonal event and the arrival of Rongrigou as a playable Pokémon.

In addition to the arrival of a 26th playable character, Pokémon Unite is setting up a seasonal event for the first time. Entitled Halloween Festival, it mainly proposes to add a new aesthetic layer throughout the game: The arena of Aeos has been customized for the occasion, there are of course elements of personalization for the trainer and the Pokémon but it is especially some abilities that have been changed. For example, the atlas strike Charizard turns the victim into a pumpkin while theMove Unite de Lucario has also been replaced by a pumpkin. ‘This Halloween Fest starts today and ends on November 07.

This Halloween event is also accompanied by the arrival of a new playable Pokémon: Rongrigou. It is a normal type Pokémon, descended from the eighth generation. It first appears in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and has one of the following descriptions:





He collects so many Berries in his tail that they drop one after the other, but he’s so dizzy he doesn’t realize it.

A perfect Halloween candy-breaker Pokémon. In Pokémon Unite, Rongrigou belongs to the category of Defenders and is played in melee. If all of its capacities have not yet been dissected, its Move Unite is known: he restores his life points then jumps into an area designated by the player. It deals damage to Pokémon present and then throws them. Finally, Rongrigou eats a special berry that allows him to revive his other abilities and throw berries endlessly.

Is he a strong character? Answer today with the Pokémon Unite update.