Polkadot and Solana lead altcoin rally, SOL price expected to double

Solana, also known as the “Ethereum-killer,” has become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem. The evolution of altcoins to NFTs has attracted the rotation of capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum to the SOL ecosystem.

Analysts expect SOL to pick up due to the evolution of the Solana network.

Solana’s Ignition hackathon ended with the creation of 568 new projects on the network’s blockchain. These new projects are expected to launch the next wave of cryptocurrency and web3 infrastructure applications on Solana.

While Solana’s total stranded value (TVL) stood at $ 1 billion at the end of July, the top five projects in the ecosystem now each have over $ 1 billion in total stranded value. The network has attracted several non-fungible token (NFT) and custom application projects with varying degrees of scarcity.

Matty Tay, Chief Growth Officer at Solana, commented on the growth of the top five SOL network projects in a recent tweet:

In late July, the entire @Solana DeFi ecosystem had $ 1 billion in TVL. Now, there are 5 individual projects each with over $ 1 billion in TVL. Congrats to team @orca_so, along with @Saber_HQ, @SunnyAggregator, @RaydiumProtocol, and @ProjectSerum.

Analysts say Solana is not as decentralized as other top 10 cryptocurrencies. Nakamoto coefficient Described by Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase, is used to estimate the decentralization of a blockchain network.

Using the Nakamoto coefficient, higher scores correspond to higher levels of decentralization. When one measures Solana using the Nakamoto coefficient, it scores higher than Bitcoin and Ethereum, contrary to popular belief.

It is interesting to note that 78% of Solana’s circulating supply is staked, according to data from Solana Beach, a platform for statistics on the SOL ecosystem. The increase in the supply of SOL is fueling a bullish narrative for the price of SOL.

The cryptocurrency analyst @CanteringClark is bullish on the price of SOL and expects altcoin to outperform others. He declares :

There are so many reasons to have been long SOL up to this point. Do you already see the trend? Even on a day when Bitcoin is the main show, SOL is outperforming. A fast horse.

Elliot Laybourne, a cryptocurrency analyst, is bullish on the price of SOL when the capital rotation from BTC to altcoins begins. Polkadot and Solana were the two main cryptocurrencies leading the altcoin rally before bitcoin began to approach its all-time high.

Laybourne shared his analysis in a recent tweet:

Laybourne was recently quoted:

As long as Solana remains above $ 85.00, I consider the structural bull market to be intact. Therefore, I would expect to see purchases on any plunge towards $ 100. As long as Solana respects the ascending trend channel, I maintain a long term bullish price outlook.