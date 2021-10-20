Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS (2021)

After several months of spy photos of all kinds, especially on the Nürburgring, Porsche officially announces the arrival of its 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the big brother of the GT4. It’s about of a model still unseen in the Porsche range, and before its official presentation which will take place next November, the Stuttgart firm unveils some information about its new product.

It is therefore the first 718 model to be badged with the RS acronym, a label which symbolizes the heightened sportiness at Porsche, as evidenced by the famous 911 GT3 and GT2 RS. As Porsche had done to announce the restyling of the Panamera and the arrival of a Turbo S version or the teasing of the Cayenne Coupé Turbo GT, the German firm unveils the photos of a model still slightly camouflaged and a great time on the Nürburgring.

Brand ambassador and development driver Jörg Bergmeister drove the 20.832 kilometers of the Nordschleife driving a production 718 Cayman GT4 RS lightly camouflaged in 7: 09.300 minutes. The car completed the shortest 20.6-kilometer lap, which previously served as a benchmark, in 7: 04,511 minutes, 23.6 seconds faster than its little brother, the 718 Cayman GT4.

As for the technical details, we will know more next month, Porsche simply clarifies that the GT4 RS is equipped with racing seats and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, semi-slicks available as an option. Aesthetically, we note that the engineers have opted, as for the last 911 GT3, of a spoiler with supports like “swan neck” in order to further improve aerodynamics.





“During its development we have given the 718 Cayman GT4 RS everything that characterizes a true RS: lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and, of course, an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback. information to the driver’s requests. The lap time achieved on the Nordschleife is impressive proof of the clarity of these improvements “, says Andreas Preuninger, GT department manager at Porsche.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a machine without compromise. It is as agile as a kart on mountain roads, but it has impressive stability and balance on the track. Otherwise, such a lap would not have been possible. “, says Jörg Bergmeister. “The GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed. And you really have to see for yourself the mind-blowing noise it makes.”, adds the pilot, who has devoted more than 500 hours to the development of this 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Under the hood, we should find the atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six of the GT4 that we are already familiar with, all indexed to a seven-speed PDK gearbox. As far as power is concerned, it should be familiar with 450 horsepower according to the first rumors. Answer within a few weeks!