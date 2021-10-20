There is definitely not much left to discover from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The car, surprised already in 2020 under a camouflage that cannot hide the imposing fixed wing, finishes its preparation and Porsche uses the final phase to make a bit of communication before the launch. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is therefore the ultimate evolution of the current range of Cayman, which is slowly coming to the end of its career, since its arrival on the market dates back to 2016.





Porsche reveals the time of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS on the Nürburgring

The GT4 RS version was tested by driver Jörg Bergmeister on the Nürburgring with a very quick time of 7 minutes and 9 seconds, 23 seconds better than the classic 718 Cayman GT4. Saving so much time on such a circuit necessarily involves major mechanical changes, starting with the engine. The naturally aspirated 4.0 six-cylinder certainly had to gain ground over the RS to tackle the 500 hp. The car illustrated on these official images also adopts yellow calipers, synonymous with carbon discs.

The launch should soon take place for a car clearly designed for the track, since it will, for example, offer the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tire as an option … The current Cayman GT4 starting at more than 100,000 €, it will be necessary to s ‘expect a particularly steep price for this mini 911 GT3 RS.