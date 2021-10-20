Porto layer AC Milan / C1 / Gr. B / FC Porto-AC Milan (1-0) / SOFOOT.com

Goal: Luis Díaz (65e)

AC Milan continues its ordeal in C1.

Despite good momentum in the league, the Rossoneri conceded a third defeat in as many Champions League games on Tuesday on the lawn of the Estádio do Dragão (1-0). Largely dominated by FC Porto, Stefano Pioli’s men only scored one shot in 45 minutes, through Olivier Giroud. Saved by a post from Luis Díaz in the first five minutes, the Milanese finally cracked when they returned from the locker room after a contentious situation.

On a lower cross from João Mário, Taremi and Bennacer collided, and Luis Díaz took advantage of the windfall to adjust Tătăruşanu (1-0, 65e). Non-existent offensively (19 shots against 4), Milan could have finished ten after a high foot from Zlatan on the skull of Mbemba. Second and undefeated in Serie A, the Rossoneri are good last of group B, while FC Porto comes back to the height of Atlético.





FC Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa – João Mário, Pepe, Mbemba, Wendell (Sanusi, 46e) – Otavio (Grujić, 90e), Uribe, S. Oliveira (Vitinha, 66e), Díaz – Evanilson (Corona, 66e), Taremi (Martínez, 84e). Coach: Sergio Conceiçao.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Tătăruşanu – Ballo Touré (P. Kalulu, 58e), Kjær, Tomori (Romagnoli, 58e), Calabria – Bennacer, Tonali (Bakayoko, 66e), Krunić (D. Maldini, 82e) – Saelemaekers, Giroud (Ibrahimović, 58e), Leão. Coach: Stefano Pioli.